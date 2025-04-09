MASS Gallery, an artist-run experimental gallery in Austin, has partnered with the Cobertizo Artist Residency in Jilotepec, Mexico, to launch a binational residency program.

The residency program, titled Ni de aquí ni de allá (Neither from here nor from there), is meant to foster exchange between Texas and Mexico by bridging the arts communities across the border. Eight artists, four from Texas and four from Mexico, will be selected to participate in the program. The four-week residency will take place at Cobertizo Art Residency in July. The following month, MASS Gallery will host a group exhibition featuring works by the participating artists.

Residents will have a private room with a bathroom, access to a kitchen and some meals will be provided, and a 42-square-foot studio space. Additionally, during the residency there will be programming such as curator visits and open studios, and MASS Gallery will host programming in association with the exhibition. Artists will be responsible for arranging and covering costs associated with travel to and from Mexico City, but the residency will arrange transportation from LaNao Gallery in Mexico City to the residency site and back. While some basic tools will be available at the studio, artists are expected to provide their own art materials and any specialized equipment needed.

The application deadline is Monday, May 5. A team of art professionals from Texas and Mexico will review the applications and selected artists will be contacted by Sunday, June 1. A virtual Q&A session will be held on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m. CST/ 2 p.m. CT. Learn more and apply for this opportunity via the Cobertizo website.