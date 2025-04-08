Applications Open for the Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant

by Glasstire April 8, 2025
Earlier this month the Andy Warhol Foundation opened applications for its annual Arts Writers Grant program. In addition to its longstanding categories, this year the organization has announced a translation grant.

A designed graphic promoting The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant.

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant

The Arts Writers Grant program has supported short-form writing, books, and feature-length articles. Writers can apply for a grant of $30,000 to support a series of short texts; $50,000 for a book project on contemporary visual art; or $15,000 to support an essay, magazine feature, or extended exhibition review.

This year, individuals interested in translating texts about contemporary visual art from any language into English are encouraged to apply. The translation grant is $30,000 and is open to a range of book projects such as monographs, scholarly works, biographies, essay collections, interviews, journals by artists or critics, and artist writings.

Photo of Rosa Boshier González sitting in a chair and looking out a window

Rosa Boshier González

Past Texas Arts Writers Grant winners include Rosa Boshier González (2024), Jessica Fuentes (2023), and Kelly Klaasmeyer (2009), all of whom received the short-form writing grant. 

The deadline to apply for an Arts Writers Grant is Wednesday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Learn more about eligibility requirements and access the application via the Arts Writers website.

