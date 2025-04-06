The Dallas Invitational, which has been held at the Fairmont Hotel for the last two years, has relocated to the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek for its 2025 edition.

Launched in 2023 by gallerist James Cope, the Fair is a satellite event to the established Dallas Art Fair. This year, both fairs take place during the second weekend in April; the DAF runs through Sunday and the Invitational is Thursday through Saturday.

The 2025 iteration of the Invitational includes 17 international contemporary art galleries, displaying works by emerging and established artists. A majority of the galleries are located in New York and/or Los Angeles, though among the list are two Dallas venues: James Cope and Gallery 12.26. See the full list of participating galleries below.

Also this year, the Invitational has partnered with the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to establish an acquisition fund for the museum. The fund is similar to the Dallas Art Fair’s partnership with the Dallas Museum of Art in that it provides financial support for the museum to acquire artworks exhibited at the fair for its permanent collection.

Alison Hurst, Curator at the Modern, told Glasstire, “We’re excited about what the galleries are bringing for our consideration, and we hope it’s another moment to strengthen the connections between Dallas and Fort Worth.”

The Dallas Invitational Art Fair will take place from Thursday, April 10, through Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard. RSVP for the Dallas Invitational Art Fair here and learn more about the fair via the Invitational’s website.

Dallas Invitational Art Fair 2025 Participating Galleries

Bel Ami (Los Angeles)

Bureau (New York)

C L E A R I N G (New York, Los Angeles)

David Nolan Gallery (New York)

Empty Gallery (Hong Kong)

Francois Ghebaly (Los Angeles, New York)

Gallery 12.26 (Dallas, Los Angeles)

Good Weather (Chicago, Little Rock)

GRIMM (Amsterdam, New York, London)

Hannah Hoffman (Los Angeles)

Harlesden High Street (London)

James Cope (Dallas)

LOMEX (New York)

Marc Selwyn Fine Art (Los Angeles)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

parrasch heijnen (Los Angeles)

Vardaxoglou Gallery (London)