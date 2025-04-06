Art Dirt: News Roundup

by Glasstire April 6, 2025
A mosaic mural by John Yancey featuring imagery related to the Texas music scene.

John Yancey, “Riffs & Rhythm,” 1996, broken ceramic tile mosaic.

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss recent news stories in Texas, including the controversy surrounding Sally Mann’s work, the destruction of artwork installed at the Austin Convention Center, and the closure of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

“The Modern (Art Museum of Fort Worth) had a notification at the entrance stating that the exhibition (Diaries of Home) contained mature content. Is a museum allowed to show work that some people might deem obscene if they provide notice so viewers can make the decision whether or not they want to go in? The Modern, in particular, charges an entry fee, you make a choice to go in.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

