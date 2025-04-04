Gabriel Martinez, who has served as Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief since January of 2024, will leave his position on April 30. His departure comes as he is working on two upcoming publications and new artwork for an award he received from Artadia’s Houston grant program, and as he is preparing for a summer artist residency at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans.

During his tenure at Glasstire, Mr. Martinez oversaw the publication’s feature content and managed its editorial team and a statewide network of contributors. He recruited new writers across the state, including numerous contributors in the Greater Houston area. He co-hosted Art Dirt, Glasstire’s biweekly podcast, and also appeared in the publication’s video content. His own writing covered performance-based works and exhibitions, artists, and arts workers through reviews and interviews.

Glasstire’s Publisher, Brandon Zech, said, “it’s been rewarding working with Gabriel as our Editor-in-Chief since he joined our staff last year. His insights into what makes good art tick, and his wider knowledge of the art world writ large, have been crucial perspectives to have as part of our publication.”

Mr. Martinez said, “I’ve loved my time with Glasstire and getting the chance to know Texas’ artists and art institutions better. I hope to build on those relationships in the future. It was a gift to work with the high caliber Glasstire staff, and I know Jessica Fuentes is the right choice to be the publication’s Interim Editor.”

Upon Mr. Martinez’s departure, Jessica Fuentes, who for three years has served as Glasstire’s News Editor, will step into the role of Interim Editor. She will assume the Editor-in-Chief’s duties of working with writers across Texas and managing the publication’s editorial calendar. Ms. Fuentes may be reached at [email protected].

About Glasstire

Glasstire is an online publication that covers visual art in Texas. Its mission is to expand the conversation about art in the state. It has been in continuous operation since January 2001. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) publication, supported in part by grants from The Houston Endowment, The Brown Foundation, Inc., the National Endowment for the Arts, the Greater Houston Community Foundation, the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission for the Arts. Glasstire’s name is an homage to Robert Rauschenberg’s sculptures of tires cast in glass. The artworks evoke traveling great distances, at great speed, with great clarity.

Glasstire is the oldest web-only art magazine in the country.