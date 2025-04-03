The Orange Show Releases the Schedule for its 2025 Art Car Festival Parade

by Jessica Fuentes April 3, 2025
The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has shared a lineup of art car-related events taking place in Houston from April 10 through 13. This year marks the organization’s 38th annual Art Car Parade, the oldest and largest festival of its kind.

A photograph of students looking at an art car.

2024 Main Street Drag. Photo: Ben White

Beginning in the morning on Thursday, April 10, the Main Street Drag brings art cars to locations across the city so that individuals who might otherwise not be able to attend the parade can engage with the vehicles. Elementary schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and other similar institutions are on the list of stops. Learn more about the Main Street Drag and how you can bring cars to your location via the Art Car Parade website.

A photograph of a family looking at and climbing into an art car.

2024 Sneak Peek at Discovery Green. Photo: Ben White

Discovery Green will host an Art Car Sneak Peek on the evening of April 10. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food and drinks, and art activities for kids

The following evening, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Orange Show will host The Legendary Art Car Ball, an annual fundraiser that features costumes, live music, interactive performance art, food and drinks, and illuminated art cars. The 2025 line-up includes Brittany Davis, Kam Franklin, Free Rads, Geoffrey Muller, Art Jam – Mark Medina, the Renegade Carnies, and the Moon Papas. Purchase tickets for the event here.

A photograph of an art car in a parade in Houston.

Claire Johnson, “The Ploppet”

The parade will run along Allen Parkway and Smith Street, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 12. Leading up to the main event, cars will line up on Allen Parkway, between Taft and Bagby, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, a Kids Creative Zone, supported by H-E-B, will be active at Sam Houston Park (1000 Bagby Street). From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Art Car After Party, presented by Downtown Houston+, will be held at Market Square.

A photograph of an art car in a parade.

David Best, “Orange Horse”

Wrapping up the weekend is an Art Car Awards Ceremony, in which over $16,000 will be granted to artists and groups participating in the Art Car Parade. Last year, the Ann Harithas Legacy Award was granted to The Ploppet, by Claire Johson & the Ploppet Crew; and First Place Art Cars included Orange Horse, by David Best; Little Horn, the Baby Rhino, by Kimi Bainter; and Car Pet, by George Sacaris and family. The awards ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Show on Sunday, April 13.

