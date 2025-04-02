NALAC Launches Search for CEO; Announces 2025 Programs

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has begun a national search for its next CEO.

Longtime President and CEO, María López De León, stepped down from her role at the end of 2023. From September 2023 to August 2024, the organization was helmed by F. Javier Torres-Campos, as Interim CEO and President. Currently, Charles Rice-González, NALAC’s Board Chair is also serving in the role of Acting CEO.

A press release noted, “For the past two years, as NALAC has operated through leadership and organizational transitions, we remain grateful for the generous and ongoing support from our funders, sponsors, and supporters who have steadfastly assisted us through this pivotal and transformative process.”

Mr. Rice-González explained, “This pivotal moment in U.S. History where immigrants are being targeted in unprecedented ways with demonization and deportation, and the arts, education, and programs that support the health and wealth of Latinx communities across the country are being threatened, NALAC must hold its place and power as a national leader and voice.”

The NALAC Board of Directors is working with Evolution Management Consultants to conduct the national search. Interested applicants can view and apply for the position via the EMC website. The application deadline is Monday, April 14.

Additionally, the organization has announced its 2025 program initiatives, including The Latinx/é National Survey, the 2025 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), the 2025 NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI), and the 2025 Intercultural Leadership Institute (ILI). The survey, which expands on the organization’s 2019 National Assessment of the Latino Arts Field, will help guide NALAC in creating resources to support arts and cultural organizations’ advocacy efforts. Information will be shared about applying for the NFA this spring, the NLI program will take place this summer in San Antonio, and NALAC will host the ILI in the fall.

Deputy Director Mari Hernández said, “The NLI is one of our flagship programs and has prepared nearly 300 arts leaders and artists with the foundational expertise to fortify our field. The staff is focused on delivering our planned programs for 2025, and we will announce a series of National Discussions later this spring and summer to share and gather information and strategies around our current political and social climate.”