CASP Live/Work Studio Residency Applications Close April 4

by Jessica Fuentes April 1, 2025
The Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP), located in Lubbock’s Cultural Arts District, is seeking applicants for its Live/Work Studio residency program.

A five image grid showcasing various areas of the CASP Live/Work Studio in Lubbock.

CASP Live/Work Studio

Each of the CASP Live/Work Studios includes a 500-square-foot residence and an adjacent 1,100-square-foot studio/exhibition space. The residence has a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, cabinet storage, bathroom/shower, laundry area, and a bedroom/living room area. Covered parking is also included. 

The studios are available to rent for $700/month with a yearly lease commitment for up to two years. Residents are responsible for utilities such as internet, electric, and gas, which typically average $100 to $150 per month. Additionally, a $500 deposit is required when the lease is signed. CASP covers costs associated with water usage. 

The residency program is open to artists working in a variety of mediums, including visual, performing, and literary arts. CASP requires that selected artists maintain weekly open studio hours, participate in the monthly First Friday Art Trail program, reside in the studio, and be a working artist, not enrolled in a degree program.

Applications are due by Friday, April 4, at midnight. Tentative move-in dates for selected artists are July 1 or October 1, though dates are flexible. Learn more about the CASP Live/Work Studio residency and download the application via the organization’s website.

