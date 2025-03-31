Art League Houston (ALH) has named Dario Robleto as its 2025 Texas Artist of the Year and Leah Bennett as the recipient of its 2025 Texas Patron of the Year award.

In a press release, Jennie Ash, Executive Director of ALH, remarked, “This year’s honorees embody the transformative power of art — not only through creation, but through advocacy, curiosity, and vision. Dario Robleto’s practice expands our understanding of what art can be, seamlessly weaving together science, emotion, and history to explore what it means to be human. Leah Bennett’s generosity and dedication to lifting up underrepresented artists remind us of the importance of passionate, purposeful patronage. Together, their contributions have reshaped how we experience and support art in Texas.”

Recipients of ALH’s annual awards are selected by an anonymous committee of artists and art professionals from across Texas. This fall, the organization will present a solo exhibition featuring the work of Mr. Robleto, from September 26 through December 21. The artist and Ms. Bennett will be celebrated at ALH’s annual gala on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Thompson Houston.

Josh T Franco, an artist and art historian, commented, “Dario Robleto’s practice demonstrates a number of remarkable features. One that stands out is his adeptness at entering highly specialized areas of study — from astronomy to histories of colonial empires — and working with those experts to not only create beautiful works across a range of mediums, but also to leave a mark on those fields in return. Few artists work and think on such immense scale with such consistency as Robleto has throughout his extraordinary career.”

Erin Dorn, Founder of Seven Sisters Gallery, noted, “Energized by a genuine inquisitiveness, Leah Bennett follows her instincts and takes risks, supporting artists at every step of their journey. Beyond reading between the lines, Leah can see past the surface, quickly reaching the elemental core of what compels an artist. This approach allows Leah to contribute substantially to the growth of artists through meaningful encouragement, increased visibility, and scholarship.

Learn more about the awardees below, via biographies provided by ALH.

Dario Robleto, a Houston-based artist born in San Antonio, has garnered national and international recognition for his deeply poetic and research-driven practice. Through sculpture, installation, film, and writing, Mr. Robleto explores the intersections of science, empathy, history, and the human condition. His work is held in the permanent collections of major institutions, including the Menil Collection, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

With a career spanning over two decades, Mr. Robleto’s visionary approach bridges disciplines and challenges the boundaries of contemporary art. In addition to his artistic practice, he has served as an artist-in-residence and consultant with leading scientific and academic institutions across the country.

Leah Bennett is a devoted arts patron and advocate whose collection and philanthropic work center around championing women and underrepresented voices in the arts. With an unwavering belief in the power of art to build empathy and foster connection, Ms. Bennett works closely with artists, museums, and communities to promote inclusion and cultural awareness. In addition to her leadership roles in the finance sector, she serves on the boards of Artpace, Performing Arts Houston, CHRISTUS Foundation for Healthcare, and the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto. Through her strategic giving and community engagement, she has made an indelible impact on the cultural landscape of Texas.