Top Five: March 27, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Audra Wolowiec: Water Radio

Co-Opt Research (Lubbock)

March 1 – May 9, 2025

From CO-OPt Research + Projects:

“CO-OPt Research + Projects presents Water Radio, a solo exhibition of work by New York-based artist Audra Wolowiec created with contributions from Texas Tech University students from across the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Wolowiec’s new sound installation and notational scores respond to the Ogallala Aquifer, the largest in the United States and our region’s primary source for water. A subterranean water table formed by layers of porous material and spanning eight states, the Ogallala Aquifer creates its own aqueous boundary, and is rapidly depleting.

Through a series of participatory workshops and interviews, Water Radio adopts an embodied approach to understanding our entanglement with the water table, inviting participants to respond to our complex relationships with water — how we are connected to water, and how water connects us.”

2. Carlos Limas: Destino Sur

International Museum of Art and Science (McAllen)

February 22 – June 22, 2025

From IMAS:

“‘For the past six years, I have had the incredible opportunity to travel to Peru three times, exploring some of the country’s most fascinating locations, including Cusco, Lima, Nazca, and, of course, the iconic Machu Picchu. Each visit has been a journey of discovery, as I strive to document the most captivating scenes that this diverse and culturally rich nation has to offer. Through my lens, I seek to tell the stories of these places and their people, capturing moments of everyday life, traditional festivals, and the raw beauty of nature.

My goal is to create a visual narrative that not only showcases Peru’s stunning scenery but also highlights its rich cultural tapestry and the resilience of its communities. This ongoing project is a labor of love and a testament to my deep connection with Peru. Each photograph is a piece of the larger mosaic that I hope will inspire others to appreciate and protect the extraordinary beauty and heritage of this remarkable country.’ – Carlos Limas”

3. Fear of the Object

The Rosette (Austin)

March 27, 2025

From the organizers:

“Synopsis:

Fear of the Object is a site-specific intervention utilizing live video and sound performance to put into dialogue the architectural resonances and dissonances found within physical space, sound and light.

Initiated in 2017 at Austin’s No Idea Festival, the continuing duo collaboration is based on the inherent frequencies and resonances of Chris Cogburn’s percussive objects (cymbals, bells, drum) put into dialogue with Norwegian video artist Kjell Bjørgeengen’s audio generated video. The visual projections are fed back into sound, blurring distinctions between hearing and seeing.

Austin electronic music legend Rick Reed opens the evening with a new audio/visual piece.”

4. Ellen Mote: Sheer Disposition

Washington Gallery (Waco)

March 20 – May 3, 2025

From Washington Gallery:

“Ellen Mote creates abstract acrylic paintings on unprimed canvas, exploring themes of invisibility as a woman and mother through layers of colors and imperfect shapes. Her new body of work, Sheer Disposition, inspired by a summer trip around the Adriatic Sea with her family, will be showcased.”

5. Blue

Vickery Meadow Library (Dallas)

March 28 – 30, 2025

From DSGN For Us:

“BLUE is an immersive paper installation that resembles the ocean and where people are welcome to draw their childhood memories. A project sponsored by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.”