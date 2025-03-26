No Charges Brought Against the Fort Worth Modern Following Child Pornography Allegations

Following a criminal complaint alleging child pornography filed by Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, a Tarrant County Grand Jury will not bring charges against the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or artist Sally Mann.

Michael D. Anderson, an attorney at Kelly, Hart & Hallman and counsel to the Modern shared the following statement with Glasstire:

“The Modern thanks the Tarrant County Grand Jury’s thorough review in this matter. The Modern is the oldest museum in the State of Texas. It proudly serves the Fort Worth community and beyond and will continue to maintain the highest of standards.”

A handful of Ms. Mann’s photographs that depict her children in the nude were at the center of the allegations. Though not part of the Modern’s permanent collection, the works were included in a recent exhibition, Diaries of Home, which featured women and nonbinary photographers and lens-based artists exploring concepts of home, family, and community. The exhibition was on view from November 17, 2024, through February 2, 2025, and the photographs in question were confirmed to have been removed from the exhibition on Tuesday, January 7.

Since then, the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) issued public statements condemning the seizure of the artworks and the American Civil Liberties Union, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and NCAC penned a letter to the Fort Worth Police Department demanding the release of the photographs.

At the time of publication, the museum had not commented on the status of the artworks.

A spokesperson for FIRE told Glasstire, “The grand jury’s decision is a win for artistic freedom. The police never should have launched this baseless and shameful investigation in the first place. It’s clear as day that the First Amendment protects Sally Mann’s acclaimed photography, regardless of public officials’ personal objections to it. It’s time for the police to return the photos and focus on real public safety issues instead of trampling basic freedoms.”