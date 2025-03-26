No Charges Brought Against the Fort Worth Modern Following Child Pornography Allegations

by Jessica Fuentes March 26, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

Following a criminal complaint alleging child pornography filed by Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, a Tarrant County Grand Jury will not bring charges against the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or artist Sally Mann.

The-modern-art-museum-of-Fort-Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Michael D. Anderson, an attorney at Kelly, Hart & Hallman and counsel to the Modern shared the following statement with Glasstire:

“The Modern thanks the Tarrant County Grand Jury’s thorough review in this matter. The Modern is the oldest museum in the State of Texas. It proudly serves the Fort Worth community and beyond and will continue to maintain the highest of standards.”

An installation image of black and white photographs by Sally Mann.

Sally Mann, photographs from the series “Immediate Family.”

A handful of Ms. Mann’s photographs that depict her children in the nude were at the center of the allegations. Though not part of the Modern’s permanent collection, the works were included in a recent exhibition, Diaries of Home, which featured women and nonbinary photographers and lens-based artists exploring concepts of home, family, and community. The exhibition was on view from November 17, 2024, through February 2, 2025, and the photographs in question were confirmed to have been removed from the exhibition on Tuesday, January 7.

Since then, the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) issued public statements condemning the seizure of the artworks and the American Civil Liberties Union, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and NCAC penned a letter to the Fort Worth Police Department demanding the release of the photographs.

At the time of publication, the museum had not commented on the status of the artworks.

A spokesperson for FIRE told Glasstire, “The grand jury’s decision is a win for artistic freedom. The police never should have launched this baseless and shameful investigation in the first place. It’s clear as day that the First Amendment protects Sally Mann’s acclaimed photography, regardless of public officials’ personal objections to it. It’s time for the police to return the photos and focus on real public safety issues instead of trampling basic freedoms.”

0 comment

You may also like

[Sponsored] Podcast: Curator Michael Auping on the Art...

March 15, 2020

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Grows...

September 4, 2022

Fort Worth Modern Announces Fall 2017 Speaker Schedule

August 27, 2017

2023 Spring Preview: Texas Exhibitions to See this...

January 12, 2023

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Acquires...

December 16, 2020

Wangechi Mutu’s ‘The Seated III’ (2019) In Pictures

March 3, 2021

Christina Rees to Introduce Films by Chris Burden...

June 13, 2019

Summer Exhibitions Coming to Dallas/Fort Worth Museums

April 13, 2023

A Preview of Museum Exhibitions Opening in North...

September 14, 2023

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Presents...

November 3, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: