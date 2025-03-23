The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kathleen Mitchell, PhD, as the new Curator of Prints and Drawings. She succeeds Lyle W. Williams, who retired from the museum in February 2024 after a 32-year career at the McNay.

In a press release, Matthew McLendon, Director and CEO of the McNay, said, “Dr. Mitchell is a dynamic, innovative educator and scholar. Her training and forward-looking curatorial practice spanning two decades embody the McNay’s mission to engage a diverse community in the discovery and enjoyment of the visual arts.”

Prior to joining the McNay, Ms. Mitchell held various roles at the Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University, including as Interim Museum Co-Director; the Burton and Deedee McMurtry Curator of Drawings, Prints, and Photographs; Acting Head of Academic and Public Programming; and Director of the Curatorial Fellowship Program. Before her time at the Cantor, Ms. Mitchell served as Assistant Curator in the Department of Prints, Drawings and Photographs at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston; a lecturer at Stanford (2013-2015); and as an adjunct lecturer at the Massachusetts College of Art (2008-2010) and the University of California, Santa Barbara (2002-2003).

Ms. Mitchell holds a PhD in 18th Century British Prints from the University of California, Santa Barbara; an MA in 19th Century British Painting from the University of Arizona, Tucson; and BAs in Spanish and Liberal Arts from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.

René Paul Barilleaux, the McNay’s Head of Curatorial Affairs, commented, “Elizabeth brings a range of academic scholarship and curatorial experience to the McNay, with an emphasis on connecting artworks with audiences through innovative exhibitions, thoughtful art acquisitions and professional accomplishments. Her vision will provide another viewpoint to complement already strong curatorial voices at the McNay.”

Ms. Mitchell remarked, “I am thrilled to join the curatorial team at the McNay, and I welcome the chance to build on its exceptional collection. I look forward to creating encounters with art that reflect and enrich the experiences of our local and international visitors.”

Ms. Mitchell stepped into her new role at the McNay on Monday, March 17, 2025.