William Sarradet talks with gallerist Bart Keijsers Koning about the Dallas scene and the role galleries play in the art ecosystem.

“An artist going directly from studio to museum is problematic because the language hasn’t had a chance to encounter an audience and see what is clear, what isn’t working and kind of fine tuning it. The museum’s responsibility is to represent and clarify history, culture and not always (dictate) where its going next because we don’t know that. That’s much more in the gallery’s hand, because if you do that as a museum you start getting into very murky water. I think there’s a good way for a gallery to sit in between that to foster certain ideas to make sure the narrative is translated in the best way and edited in the best way.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—Glasstire: City Reflections: Contemporary Art from Texas

—Glasstire: Applause for Eye Candy: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas

—Glasstire: The Serpentine Walk to the Punchline: Willie Binnie’s “Marfa”

—Glasstire: Review: Willie Binnie’s “Marfa” at Keijsers Koning, Dallas

—Arts & Culture Texas: Vision & Experience: Bart Keijsers Koning Takes the Helm of Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas

—Voyage Dallas: Daily Inspiration: Meet Bart Keijsers Koning