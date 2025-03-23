Art Dirt: Understanding the Dallas Art World: A Conversation with Bart Keijsers Koning

by Glasstire March 23, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail
A man with short blond hair and glasses, wearing a long sleeve black shirt looks directly into the camera.

Bart Keijsers Koning

William Sarradet talks with gallerist Bart Keijsers Koning about the Dallas scene and the role galleries play in the art ecosystem.

“An artist going directly from studio to museum is problematic because the language hasn’t had a chance to encounter an audience and see what is clear, what isn’t working and kind of fine tuning it. The museum’s responsibility is to represent and clarify history, culture and not always (dictate) where its going next because we don’t know that. That’s much more in the gallery’s hand, because if you do that as a museum you start getting into very murky water. I think there’s a good way for a gallery to sit in between that to foster certain ideas to make sure the narrative is translated in the best way and edited in the best way.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: City Reflections: Contemporary Art from Texas
Glasstire: Applause for Eye Candy: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas
Glasstire: The Serpentine Walk to the Punchline: Willie Binnie’s “Marfa”
Glasstire: Review: Willie Binnie’s “Marfa” at Keijsers Koning, Dallas
Arts & Culture Texas: Vision & Experience: Bart Keijsers Koning Takes the Helm of Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas
Voyage Dallas: Daily Inspiration: Meet Bart Keijsers Koning

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024

The Serpentine Walk to the Punchline: Willie Binnie’s...

February 15, 2025

Glasstire’s Best of 2024

December 17, 2024

Dallas Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitors

February 15, 2022

City Reflections: Contemporary Art from Texas

October 11, 2024

Top Five: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023

Review: Willie Binnie’s “Marfa” at Keijsers Koning, Dallas

February 7, 2025

Applause for Eye Candy: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas

March 17, 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: