The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) in Fort Worth has announced the appointment of Charles Wylie as Curator of Photography. The position has been vacant since September 2023, when Senior Curator of Photography John Rohrbach retired.

In a press release, Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter, said, “Given Charles’ experience, depth of knowledge, and enthusiasm to explore all facets of the medium, we are thrilled to welcome him on as the Carter’s Curator of Photography. Not only does he bring a formidable roster of past curatorial work, but also a keen ability to form partnerships with neighboring institutions and connect with the community in new and productive ways.”

Since 2016, Mr. Wylie has served as the inaugural Curator of Photography and New Media at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA). During his tenure at SBMA, he curated 30 exhibitions covering the full range of the history of photography. Last year, Mr. Wylie collaborated with Frederick Janka at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara to present Janna Ireland: True Story Index, a major exhibition of the emerging Los Angeles photographer whose work explores issues of identity, race, class, home, and the Black experience. Other significant exhibitions organized by Mr. Wylie at SBMA include Sea of Ice: Echoes of the European Romantic Era (2025), Moving Pictures: Videos by Liliana Porter/Ana Tiscornia and Christian Marclay (2024), and Shape, Ground, Shadow: The Photographs of Ellsworth Kelly (2023). Additionally, Mr. Wylie grew SBMA’s photography collection by acquiring more than 1,000 pieces, with a focus on works by artists of color, women, and historically marginalized groups.

Mr. Wylie returns to North Texas, where he previously spent two decades. From 1996 to 2011, he served as the Dallas Museum of Art’s Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art, and from 2011-2016, he worked as an independent curator and writer. Mr. Wylie has also served as Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art at the Saint Louis Art Museum and a Graduate Intern in the Department of Photographs at the J. Paul Getty Museum. He holds an MA in the History of Art from Williams College in collaboration with the Clark Art Institute and a BA in American Studies from the University of Notre Dame.

Regarding his new appointment, Mr. Wylie commented, “I am deeply honored to be named Curator of Photography at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art and follow John Rohrbach’s great career. The Carter’s internationally renowned collection of photographs presents a rich springboard for intriguing exhibitions, installations, and collection growth in new and varied directions. To immerse myself and then expand it into the future is a truly once-in-a-lifetime privilege. I am also looking forward to joining such stellar colleagues at the Carter and Fort Worth’s superb museums and to re-engage with the artistic and broader cultural communities of North Texas.”

Mr. Wylie’s first day at the Carter will be Wednesday, May 14, 2025.