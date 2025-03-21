Rockport Center for the Arts Names New Executive Director

The Rockport Center for the Arts’ (RCA) Board of Directors has named Karen Ernst as the next Executive Director, following the upcoming departure of longtime director Luis Purón.

Earlier this year RCA announced that Mr. Purón, who has served as Executive Director since 2015, would depart the organization in May. Ms. Ernst, who currently serves as the Deputy Director, will step into the leadership role on June 1.

In a press release, Lucy Nye, President of RCA’s Board of Directors, remarked, “We are excited to announce Karen Ernst as the new executive director of Rockport Center for the Arts. With her deep understanding of the organization’s operational needs, Karen will provide a strong foundation of continuity during this leadership succession. As the Board of Directors works alongside both Luis and Karen to guide the Art Center through a thoughtful transition, we are confident that we will continue to build upon our 56-year legacy.”

Ms. Ernst joined the RCA team in 2006, initially as Education and Outreach Director. In that role, she was responsible for hiring teaching artists, managing department budgets, marketing educational programs, as well as overseeing summer camps and continuing education programs for art educators. She was promoted to Deputy Director in 2020, shifting her role to manage operations, including human resources, accounting, and facilities oversight.

Prior to her time at RCA, Ms. Ernst was an Assistant Instructor of Music Theory at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) and a graphic designer and advertising consultant for Arts Incorporated, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She has served on various boards and committees in the Rockport-Fulton area, including as President of the Rockport-Fulton Education Foundation, Treasurer and Grant Writer for Keep Aransas County Beautiful, and as a member of the Aransas County Children’s Coalition Advisory Council and the Short Term Recovery (Hurricane Harvey) Economic Development team. Ms. Ernst holds a BA in Music Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University, an MA in Music Theory from the University of Kansas, an MBA from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, and a PhD in Music Theory from UT.

Regarding her appointment, Ms. Ernst commented, “I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at Rockport Center for the Arts, an organization that has been at the heart of my professional journey for nearly two decades. It has been more than just my workplace — it has been my passion and my purpose. From launching programs that bring families together through art to leading major festivals that support artists and strengthen our local economy, it has been an incredible journey. I am excited to engage with our community, build upon our legacy, and guide the organization toward an even brighter future.”