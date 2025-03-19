The Guadalupe Announces Conjunto Festival Poster Contest Winners

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in San Antonio has announced the winners of its 2025 Conjunto Festival poster contest.

Each year, the Guadalupe hosts a poster contest for its annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio. The contest winner receives a $2,000 award, and their work is used in marketing materials to promote the event.

This year’s winner is Robert Sosa, a San Antonio native who previously won the competition in 1983 and 1985. Mr. Sosa’s 1985 poster design featured a painting of Don Santiago Jiménez, Sr., a Tejano music pioneer and accordionist. Forty years later, Mr. Sosa’s winning design features Grammy Award winner Flaco Jiménez, Don Santiago’s son.

Additional winners include Lydia Ireland, in the Middle School category; Gabriela Gaona, in the High School category; Ramon Gonzales, in the College category; and Carolina Flores, in the Open category. Honorable mentions include GenesisElisia Pinkney (Middle School), Gianna Barbosa (High School), Monserrat Silva-Lopez (College); and Dr. Hector Garza (Open).

The 43rd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival will take place at Rosedale Park in San Antonio from May 16 through 18. Learn more and purchase tickets via the Guadalupe’s website.