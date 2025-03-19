The Guadalupe Announces Conjunto Festival Poster Contest Winners

by Jessica Fuentes March 19, 2025
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in San Antonio has announced the winners of its 2025 Conjunto Festival poster contest.

Each year, the Guadalupe hosts a poster contest for its annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio. The contest winner receives a $2,000 award, and their work is used in marketing materials to promote the event.

This year’s winner is Robert Sosa, a San Antonio native who previously won the competition in 1983 and 1985. Mr. Sosa’s 1985 poster design featured a painting of Don Santiago Jiménez, Sr., a Tejano music pioneer and accordionist. Forty years later, Mr. Sosa’s winning design features Grammy Award winner Flaco Jiménez, Don Santiago’s son.

A poster designed by Robert Sosa feauting an accordionist and the San Antonio skyline.

Robert Sosa, Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster, 2025.

Additional winners include Lydia Ireland, in the Middle School category; Gabriela Gaona, in the High School category; Ramon Gonzales, in the College category; and Carolina Flores, in the Open category. Honorable mentions include GenesisElisia Pinkney (Middle School), Gianna Barbosa (High School), Monserrat Silva-Lopez (College); and Dr. Hector Garza (Open).

A photograph of the 2025 Conjunto Poster Contest winners.

Juan Tejeda, founder of Tejano Conjunto Festival; Lydia Ireland (Middle School winner); Micaela Sosa, daughter of TCF Poster Contest Winner Robert Sosa who was unable to attend; Roman Gonzales (College winner), Carolina Flores (Open category winner), Dr. Hector Garza (Open category honorable mention); Monserrat Silva-Lopez (College honorable mention) and  Cristina Ballí, Executive Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. Photo credit Hector Garza.

The 43rd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival will take place at Rosedale Park in San Antonio from May 16 through 18. Learn more and purchase tickets via the Guadalupe’s website.

