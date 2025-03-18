Arts Fort Worth to Present Arts Summit

Arts Fort Worth, a nonprofit organization that provides funding, manages the city’s public art program and promotes the arts, will present an arts summit on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The Arts Forward summit will feature Randy Cohen, Vice President of Research at Americans for the Arts, as its keynote speaker. In 2024, Mr. Cohen received the Sidney Yates Advocacy Award for outstanding advocacy on behalf of the performing arts in the U.S. He recently published a national study of the economic and social impact of the arts and culture industry.

The day will include three concurrent tracks, each with three panels. Beyond the Classroom will include panels on Innovation in Art Education, Education in Cultural Institutions, and Partnering with the Community. Prescription: Arts will feature panels on Impacting Mental Health, Making a Difference in Physical Health, and Utilizing the Arts for Community Healing. Evolving Perspectives includes conversations on AI and the Arts, Innovative Arts, and The Challenges and Triumphs Across Texas.

Brandon Zech, Glasstire’s Publisher, will be part of the conversation about challenges and successes in the Texas arts. He will be joined by Fiona Bond, CEO of Creative Waco, and Martine Elyse Philippe, Director of the City of Dallas’ Office of Arts & Culture. The panel will be moderated by Wesley Gentle, Executive Director of Arts Fort Worth.

The event will be held at Texas Wesleyan University on Saturday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $50, however discounted tickets are available for those with limited financial means. Learn more and purchase tickets via the Arts Fort Worth website.