The Affordable Art Fair, which hosts nontraditional art fairs in cities across the world, will return to Austin this May. Last year, thousands attended the Affordable Art Fair’s Austin debut.

In a press release, Cori Teague, the Fair’s Director, said, “After our debut last year, we’re delighted to bring the Affordable Art Fair back to Austin. We look forward to showcasing an even more diverse and vibrant collection of contemporary art for all Austinites to discover the joy of collecting art… Whether you are starting your collection or finding the cherry on top for an established one, we are here to educate all communities in having a deeper appreciation of an artist’s evolution, the process of artmaking and, of course, the esteem and praise for the work itself.”

The fair boasts art accessibly priced between $100 and $10,000. It features artists at various stages of their careers from emerging to established. The Affordable Art Fair website offers helpful information such as an art buying guide for beginners and FAQs related to ticketing, facilities, and more.

This year, 55 galleries from across the world will participate in the Austin iteration of the fair. Participating Texas galleries that have been announced to date include: Wall Workman Gallery, Yard Dog, and Flatbed Press in Austin; Dimmitt Contemporary Art with locations in Austin and Houston; Off the Wall Gallery in Houston; Laura Rathe Fine Art with locations in Houston and Dallas; Christopher Martin Gallery with locations in Dallas and Aspen; and Commerce Gallery in Lockhart.

Returning to the Palmer Events Center, the fair will take place Friday, May 16, from Noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be a private viewing on Thursday, May 15, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as well as special family hours and an Art After Dark program.

Learn more about the Affordable Art Fair in Austin and purchase tickets via the organization’s website.