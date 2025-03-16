Austin’s City Council has passed a new resolution in response to community outcry about the lack of support for artists who were commissioned to create works in the soon-to-be-demolished convention center. Despite the resolution, which adjusts the City’s policies to better support artists in the future, artists and community members are still scrutinizing the City’s decisions and actions around public art.

Earlier this month, Glasstire reported on the City’s decision to deaccession four public art pieces currently in the Austin Convention Center. Following the deaccession, the City noted that it would be the artists’ responsibility to remove the artworks prior to demolition. However, the associated costs could be tens of thousands of dollars. While Margo Sawyer noted the removal of her work would cost approximately $16,000, Dr. John Yancey’s piece has been estimated at $70,000.

The resolution, which was Item 29 on the March 6, 2025, meeting agenda, was drafted and brought to Council by Councilmember Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, who had previously stated he was committed to “explore solutions to address the challenges” faced by the artists. A press release by Councilmember Qadri noted, “Item 29 begins the process of strengthening our City’s approach to Art in Public Places with the use of funds for creation, maintenance, conservation, deaccession and re-installation of art, along with adjusting our approach to public art on private property or public-private partnerships.”

Despite the resolution, during the council meeting, community members spoke out. Zenobia Joseph, an Army veteran, community advocate, and educational consultant, called for the Mayor to make this new ordinance retroactive, as in its current state, it does not directly address the artists whose works were recently deaccessioned.

Bill Bunch, an environmental attorney, remarked, “Y’all should be doing triple backflips to save [the artwork]… meanwhile you can find $17.7 million for art in the new $3 billion facility that was awarded to artists in a private process… most of those artists aren’t even local artists.”

Glasstire reached out to the City regarding the claims that nonlocal artists are being prioritized in the public art program, Art in Public Places (AIPP). A spokesperson noted the ten artists approved for contracts during the December 12, 2024 City Council meeting are all considered local, which is “defined as residing within the seven counties that make up the Austin metropolitan area (i.e., Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson Counties).”

The selected artists are: Aaron Michalovic, Alejandra Almuella, Carmen Rangel, Dave McClinton, Dawn Okoro, Deborah Roberts, Diego Miro-Rivera, Jenaro Goode, Rex Hamilton, and Tsz Kam. Each of the artists note in their bios on their websites or via social media that they are based in Austin.

Glasstire also reached out to the City regarding the artists selected for the public art commissions at the Austin-Bergstorm International Airport. A spokesperson explained that the airport call for public art is being rolled out in three phases. Phase I, which had three opportunities, was open to national artists; Phase II, which has 6 to 8 opportunities, was specifically a Texas open call; and Phase III, which has 9 to 22 opportunities, is an Austin open call. While three nonlocal artists are being considered for Phase I, and artists are still being interviewed for Phase II, the Austin open call was launched on Friday, February 28 with a deadline of March 31.

Despite these efforts, there is still frustration regarding the City’s refusal to assist with covering costs related to the deinstallation of the deaccessioned works that are currently in the Convention Center.

Regarding the newly passed ordinance, Ms. Sawyer told Glasstire, “It addresses future projects, but doesn’t relate to our projects or predicament… It assuages the guilt of the City Council and hopefully helps artists in the future. It doesn’t solve the problem at all, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Mr. Yancey told Glasstire that is his currently seeking legal representation, as the contracts he and Damien Priour signed in 1995 have language that states the City would notify artists of plans to dispose of the artwork and the artist would be given the opportunity to recover the piece “at no cost to the Artist except for an obligation of the Artist to indemnify and reimburse the City for the amount by which the cost to the City of such recover exceed the costs to the City of the proposed destruction.”