The City of Galveston’s Cultural Arts Commission is currently accepting applications for public art proposals at five locations throughout the island.

Two of the five locations are specifically seeking murals. Lasker Park, located at 2016 43rd Street, includes funding up to $10,000 for the completion of a mural on the entrance wall of the Lasker Pool Community Center. Menard Park, located at 2222 28th Street, will offer up to $40,000 for the completion of a mural on the back wall of its historic bandshed. The City has indicated that both murals will be displayed for up to seven years.

The three remaining locations, a Public Works Building (3015 Market Street), Lindale Park (400 Marine Drive), and Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex (33487 7 Mile Road), include funding of up to $30,000 for one or more public art projects.

According to the call for artists, interested applicants are welcome to submit proposals for more than one location. Applications will be juried based on feasibility, artistic merit, accessibility, and community support. Projects will be awarded and announced before October 2025. Project funding and execution will take place no later than September 2026.

The application deadline is Monday, March 31. Learn more about each of the sites and submit an application via the City’s website.