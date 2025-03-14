The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation, which is best known for its annual Rabkin Prize recognizing exceptional arts journalists and critics, has announced a new initiative through which it will award up to $500 travel grants to art writers.

The program comes out of the fact that many art writers, since they contribute as contractors to publications, are responsible for their own travel. This is a pilot version of the grant program, and is designed, per the application, to “cover the cost of domestic travel expenses directly related to a planned writing assignment.” The call goes on, “Our grant aims to remove financial barriers and enable more writers to engage with cultural events firsthand.”

Applications opened on March 9 and will be accepted through March 19 at midnight ET. Writers will be notified about their application’s status by March 31. If the open call receives more requests than funding is available, grantees’ applications will be put into a lottery.

See eligibility requirements for the travel grant below, per the call. Questions may be directed to Mary Louise Schumacher, Executive Director of the Rabkin Foundation, at: [email protected].

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

—Travel is directly related to a planned writing assignment, approved by an editor.

—The writer has a minimum of two years of professional experience and at least three bylines in the last year.

—The writer may be full-time or part-time, on staff or freelance.

—The writer must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.

—The event to be covered is visual art related (and we take a broad view of this!).

—The travel expenses will not be otherwise covered or reimbursed by the publication in question or other sources of funding, such as grants.

—Eligible travel expenses include: flights, baggage fees, train, ground transportation, lodging, mileage allowance (70 cents per mile), tolls, and event admission.

—Budgets may exceed $500 (though we will cover up to $500) and must be specific in their detail, i.e. including the name of the airline, etc.

—Travel must be domestic and can take place anytime in 2025.

—Selected writers agree to share travel receipts after travel is complete when requested.