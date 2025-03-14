Night Light Returns to Houston

Cinematic art and the natural environment come together Saturday, March 29, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., in the fourth annual Night Light event, presented by Houston non-profits Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) and Aurora Picture Show, a media arts organization.

Night Light is a free evening of video art illuminating the waterfront trails along Buffalo Bayou east of downtown Houston. Local artists Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Diana-Sofia Estrada, and the Isogram Media Studio of Ha Na Lee and James Hughes will present site-specific media art installations inspired by the infrastructure and ecology of the bayou. Immersive artworks will animate bridges and gravel silos along a half-mile stretch of the bayou trail network, and a night market will feature music, food trucks, refreshments, and neighborhood vendors and artisans.

In a press release, Salome Kokoladze, Aurora Picture Show Curator, said Night Light provides a platform for local artists intimately familiar with the East End neighborhood’s natural, urban, and cultural landscapes. She explained, “These commissioned video works represent diverse voices, connecting history and tradition to the future and engaging the power of playfulness in community building.”

Karen Farber, Vice President of External Affairs for BPP, said the event will help connect visitors with the waterfront trails east of downtown, where Aurora Picture Show relocated in 2023 from the Kirby/Rice area.

According to the press release announcing the Night Light event, the BBP focuses on the 10-mile stretch of the bayou from Shepherd Drive through downtown and eastward to the Port of Houston Turning Basin, and has overseen the creation of green spaces, a pedestrian bridge, and a trash removal program along with public art programming.

Learn more about the event and view a site map at BBP’s website.