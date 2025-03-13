Top Five: March 13, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Flor Garduño: Paths of Life

FotoFest (Houston)

March 7 – April 26, 2025

From FotoFest:

“Flor Garduño: Paths of Life invites viewers on a journey through 45 years of the artist’s photographic career. Organized into six thematic sections — The Path of Yesterday, Ritualities, Construction of the Moment, Constructed Landscapes, Suspended Time, and Body and Magic — the exhibition spotlights recurring motifs that run through her body of work, seamlessly connecting past and present. Through these photographs, Garduño explores transcendent themes of ritual, mythology, legacy, symbolic archetypes, and the connection between humanity and the natural world.”

2. Mujeres, Women’s History Month!

Luminaria Pop-Up at The Aiden San Antonio Riverwalk

March 6 – 28, 2025

From Luminaria:

“San Antonio-based arts nonprofit organization, Luminaria is proud to announce the 2025 Luminaria Pop Up Art Gallery in a new location. The Luminaria Pop Up Art Gallery will premiere Mujeres, Women’s History Month! on Thursday, March 6 with the exciting new partnership at The Aiden San Antonio Riverwalk!

Welcoming Luminaria’s Fine Art Curator, Andrea V Rivas, the partnership kicks off with a Women’s History Month exhibition featuring local women artists including: Andrea V Rivas, Ashley Perez, Jacqueline Salgado, Julieta H. Ferrer, Manola & Maria Ramirez, Shelby Criswell, Suzy Gonzalez, January Ross, Gothic Western, and Red Rojas.”

3. Cande Aguilar: The Well and the Paper Boat

grayDUCK Gallery (Austin)

February 21 – March 30, 2025

From grayDUCK Gallery:

“This exhibition delves into the intricate fabric of community and shared humanity, addressing urgent social concerns that define our collective journey. Through themes of environmental fragility, gun control, political identity, and human posterity, The Well and the Paper Boat invites viewers to reflect on the forces that shape our lives and futures.

The well serves as a metaphor for community, depth, and resource while the paper boat evokes fragility, impermanence, and the hope for forward movement. Together, they symbolize the precarious balance between what we preserve and what we risk losing.”

4. Funhouse

Old Jail Art Center (Albany)

February 8 – May 17, 2025

From the Old Jail Art Center:

“Funhouse, curated from the museum’s permanent collection, celebrates the use of humor or levity in art—a much-needed diversion in our lives. Through humor, artists provide a comfortable entry point for ideas, perspectives, and topics that we typically avoid or may never consider. In other cases, works are nonsensical, much like our “normal” realities or unexpected events can be. Works in this concentrated exhibition require the engagement of the viewer. The interaction between object and viewer completes a work, often with surprising, thoughtful, and enlightening results.”

5. New Paintings by Erika Jaeggli

Giant Runt (Fort Worth)

February 1 – March 15, 2025

From Giant Runt:

“Giant Runt Gallery presents the latest body of work by Dallas-based artist Erika Jaeggli in a solo exhibition that is an exploration of the physical and psychological landscapes hidden beneath the earth’s surface. This exhibition marks a profound evolution in Jaeggli’s practice, blending her deep cave research with her distinctive approach to landscape painting.

For the past several years, Jaeggli has immersed herself in the depths of cave systems in Texas, Tennessee, and New Mexico. Through a unique combination of scientific inquiry and artistic expression, she has translated her experiences within caves into a new series of oil paintings that reimagine the landscape genre. The works offer viewers intimate, interior perspectives of the cave’s geological features, transforming natural formations into abstract, emotional landscapes.”