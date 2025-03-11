Moody Gallery Announces Details for a Memorial for Houston Artist Suzanne Bloom

by Jessica Fuentes March 11, 2025
Moody Gallery, in Houston, has announced that it will hold a memorial service for artist and educator Suzanne Bloom, who died on February 4, 2025.

Held on Sunday, March 30 at the gallery, the celebration of life will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Additionally, the gallery is presenting the exhibition MANUAL (Ed Hill/Suzanne Bloom): A Tribute to Suzanne Bloom, 1943–2025, from March 15 through April 12, 2025.

A photograph of artist and educator Suzanne Bloom.

Suzanne Bloom

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Houston Food Bank, Planned Parenthood, or the charity of your choosing.

Read Glasstire’s obituary for Ms. Bloom here.

