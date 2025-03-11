Cluley Projects Names Arts Writing Mentorship Winner

Cluley Projects, the community-based programming arm of Erin Cluley Gallery in Dallas, has named Chukwudi Ukonne as the winner of its inaugural Arts Writing Mentorship.

Last year, the organization opened a call for its inaugural arts writing initiative, the first new program launched by the gallery under the Cluley Projects umbrella. Previously, Cluley Projects was a satellite gallery space, but last year it was reconceptualized to encompass various public projects and interventions.

The writing program provides a $500 honorarium and one-on-one mentorship from Blake Bathman, Erin Cluley Gallery’s Press Release Writer and recently announced member of The Cedars Union Cohort V. The mentorship will culminate with the publication of a text by Mr. Ukonne, responding to the work of Leili Arai Tavallaei, the winner of the fourth annual Cluley Projects open call. The writing will be read at the Tavallaei’s exhibition opening in May 2025.

Learn more about the writer below, via biography provided by Erin Cluley Gallery.

Chukwudi Ukonne is a Nigerian-born writer and researcher who explores the intersections of Afro-diasporic history, culture, and politics. His recent work examines the ways in which art can both convey personal narrative and serve as a repository of collective consciousness. He is passionate about telling stories that amplify historically underrepresented voices and perspectives.

In 2025, Mr. Ukonne was selected as one of six Artists-in-Residence at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, and in February 2025, he will begin an 18-month residency at The Cedars Union, a local arts incubator.