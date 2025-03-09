Art Dirt: Monsters of Art

Jessica Fuentes and Gabriel Martinez talk about the book Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma and some of the cultural creatives who have committed monstrous crimes.
“There aren’t good celebrities and bad celebrities. They’re all just people. There is a spectrum of behaviors. There’s nobody that’s purely good, and there are maybe a few people who are purely evil, but it’s rare. It’s kind of ridiculous to assume that any person is going to always be good. I don’t say that to excuse any of these truly heinous and criminal behaviors. I don’t think they should be excused… I think that it’s foolish to uplift a celebrity and expect a certain standard of behavior.”
