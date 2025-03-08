The Cedars Union Announces its 5th Artist Incubator Cohort

The Cedars Union, a nonprofit arts incubator in Dallas, has named the 18 artists included in its 2025-2026 cohort.

Founded in 2015, The Cedars Union occupies a 7,000-square-foot building with artist studios and shared workspaces. The organization hosts 18-month cohorts to provide local artists affordable studio space and resources. Selected artists receive an affordably-priced studio, ranging from 64 to 200 square feet, as well as 24/7 access to tools and equipment, artist member critiques, and programs led by their peers.

The new cohort was selected by jurors Will Heron, Sara Hignite, Tina Medina, Vicki Meek, and Narong Tintamusik. While the new group includes painters, sculptors, photographers, and multidisciplinary creatives, it is also the first cohort to include writers. See the full list of creatives below.

In a press release, Emma Vernon, Executive Director of The Cedars Union, said, “At The Cedars Union, we know artists are essential to the cultural fabric of our city. This cohort represents an incredible diversity of perspectives, mediums, and stories — several artists are exploring themes of identity, migration, urban renewal, and environmentalism in groundbreaking ways. We are honored to support them as they refine their craft and build sustainable creative practices here in North Texas.”

Meet the creatives that make up Cohort V at The Cedars Union Open House on Friday, March 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the artists via the organization’s website.

The Cedars Union 2025-2026 Cohort

Ray Albarez

Alvaro Arroliga

Harrison Blake

Katherine Covarrubias

MCat Davis

Maria Esswein

Jordan Funk

Anthony TungNing Huang

Matthew Jones

Felicia Jordan

KevRon Madden

Eliana Miranda

Bao Nghi Ngo

Karla Ramirez-Santin

Anna Redman

Chukwudi Ukonne

José Vázques Ramírez

Leigh Ann Williams Hickey