Chad Plunket’s exhibition at LHUCA in Lubbock, Texas, presents a compelling confluence of craftsmanship, spirituality, and heritage through monumental carved wooden pillars.

Called Come Before Last, this exhibition derives its evocative title from three random words in a prayer Plunket often recites — words that have come to serve as both a mantra and the thesis statement for this body of work:

“To those yet to come, we wait in joyful anticipation of their birth. To those who have gone before us, we say their names and tell their stories so they are not forgotten. And for those of us here today, let us be present with each other, for these days do not last.”

The son of an evangelical preacher, Plunket wears the many hats of father, artist, and teacher along with his role as director of the non-profit Charles Adams Studio Projects (CASP) in Lubbock.

The installation of his wooden works rests in the main gallery at LHUCA; the space is now painted an austere creamy eggshell color, a shocking shift from its once-signature, burningly bright red feature wall. Within the large, minimalist main gallery at LHUCA, the exhibition’s environment plays an integral role in the overall experience. Under the cool cast from fluorescent lights, the carved wooden pillars present a serene, almost clinical beauty, their structured forms evoking a deliberate simplicity reminiscent of Donald Judd’s celebrated aluminum pieces in Marfa.

While serving as the main entrance and prime gallery room at LHUCA, the space is narrow with cliff-height walls and is well suited for the verticality of Plunket’s work, which flanks the floor space in small groupings.

Each pillar stands as a prayer in its own verticality — a totem that resonates with the echoes of the passage of time — linear but built by removal rather than addition.

Plunket’s creative process is as much a ritual, spiritual practice as it is a feat of craftsmanship. Working in the modest yet deeply personal confines of his driveway and garage in Lubbock, he transforms raw, rough materials into towering sculptures, the most impressive of which is a 15-foot-tall lightning strike. Some of the wood Plunket uses is of low quality — old, splintered, cracking, and roughly hewn hunks. Other pieces are crafted from smooth planks, like the walnut from the artist’s grandfather’s shop.

Plunket worked with painstaking care: carving, sanding, burnishing, burning, and even building the tables where smaller whittled studies for more significant works rest on display in tight grids, framing the entirety of the show.

Each piece is a meditation in wood, where every cut and curve is executed with a reverence akin to the measured (or impulsive) cadence of a prayer.

These smaller whittlings offer us a glimpse into his creative process — preliminary studies that hint at the larger works to come. Each surface conveys a different tactile experience. Some of the wood is incredibly smooth, nearly inviting you to run your fingers along its gentle curves. (Plunket does offer a “touch table” at the entrance of the exhibition for those who simply can’t resist.) Other parts of the wood are sharply defined, the edges almost knife-like in their clarity. These crisp cuts create a feeling of tension, as if the wood is poised on the brink of transformation. Plunket’s tightly deliberate incisions form punctuations, like the sensation of thumbing a string of rosary beads.

Surrounded by the sometimes towering sculptures, weaving slowly through them — especially when the gallery is nearly empty from the thousands of folks who attend the First Friday Art Trails — on a quiet Sunday afternoon when they are lit by waning daylight through the western-facing gallery windows, the labored-over works whisper with a rhythmic language, guiding the observer through a series of plans poised to actualize a latent spiritual energy.

With aspen, pine, cedar, and walnut, Plunket demonstrates a craftsmanship that marries technical precision with ritual introspection. Every groove and notch reveals the artist’s devotion to his craft, a slow, deliberate process that mirrors a meditative discipline. Wood becomes both medium and message, transforming into a physical meditation on the nature of work, pain, and the beauty of unfinished restraint. Imperfections add a raw, honest quality that hints at nature’s unpredictability. Each crack and rough patch is a reminder that even in the midst of deliberate craftsmanship, the wild, unrefined beauty of natural materials remains a powerful presence, like a stump rotting with the passage of time.

Beyond the temporal themes from the exhibition statement and title, the monumental scale of the artworks further underscores the artist’s desire to make visible the threads that bind past and present. Each piece is a marker of continuity, a solitary and striking figure in relation to its wooden companions.

The work is imbued with a sense of connectedness, a dialogue between physical and spirit, a dividing line of a saguaro sprouting out of the untamed landscapes of the desert. A few of Plunket’s carvings evoke images of desert phenomena — a nopal’s curving and concave shell repeated, the sinuous undulations of a rattlesnake, the zig-zag patterns wrought by a lightning strike — infusing the pieces with a wild, organic energy that contrasts yet harmonizes with their simplified forms.

Come Before Last bridges art, spirituality, and daily practice. This work is not about flashy colors or complex designs. Instead, it’s about the beauty of simplicity and the power of slow, deliberate work.

In the meticulous care of each carved line, in the silent rhythm of each vertical form, Plunket offers an invitation. His work is a call to slow down and engage deeply with the process of creation, to see in each act of craftsmanship beyond the finished form to the meditative journey of its creation — a journey that, much like a heartfelt prayer, connects us to something beyond ourselves.

Come Before Last is on view at LHUCA through March 29.