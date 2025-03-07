The Stark Foundation Announces Leadership Changes

The Nelda C. and H. J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, a private operating foundation in Orange, Texas, has announced the retirement of President and CEO Clyde “Tad” McKee and the appointment of Jennifer Staton.

During his 33 years at the organization, Mr. McKee oversaw major improvements to the Foundation’s institutions, the Stark Museum of Art, the W.H. Stark House, the Lutcher Theater, and Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Each of these institutions saw increased community engagement, outreach, and program development. Beyond his work at the Foundation, Mr. McKee is involved in various community organizations. For his service, Mr. Mckee was recently named Orange County Citizen of the Year by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.

In a press release announcing his retirement, Mr. McKee said, “It has been an honor to serve the Stark Foundation and the community of Orange for more than three decades. I am deeply grateful to have worked alongside a dedicated team that shares a passion for arts, culture, and education. The Foundation is in great hands moving forward, and I look forward to seeing its continued success.”

Jennifer Staton, the current Chief Financial Officer who has been with the Foundation since 2011, has been named as the next President and CEO.

Deborah Hughes, the Board Chair of the Foundation, commented, “Jennifer Staton’s deep understanding of the Foundation’s mission and her commitment to its future make her the ideal choice to lead us into our next chapter. Her expertise and leadership will build upon the strong foundation that Tad McKee has maintained.”

Ms. Staton is an Orange County native who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Finance from Texas A&M University. Having worked in Houston and Southeast Texas, Ms. Staton brings 24 years of experience as a certified public accountant. She began her career at the Foundation as a Senior Accountant and was promoted to CFO and Treasurer in 2017. Recently, she was appointed to the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Regarding her appointment, Ms. Staton remarked, “I am honored to step into this role and continue the remarkable legacy of the Stark Foundation. Tad’s leadership has left an enduring impact, and I look forward to working with our team and the community to further our mission.”

Mr. McKee will depart the Foundation at the end of March.