Top Five: March 6, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Women’s Work

Talley Dunn Gallery (Dallas)

March 1 – 15, 2025

From Talley Dunn Gallery:

“Talley Dunn Gallery is delighted to present Women’s Work. Organized in an afternoon and installed in less than four days with an opening on Saturday, March 1st, the exhibition is accompanied by artist talks each weekend of the exhibition’s short three-week run. Women’s Work highlights engaging and significant artwork by an international grouping of women artists represented by the gallery.

Featured artists include: Helen Altman, Nida Bangash, Natasha Bowdoin, Julie Bozzi, Pia Fries, Francesca Fuchs, Kana Harada, Letitia Huckaby, Eva Lundsager, Tina Medina, Vicki Meek, Melissa Miller, Arely Morales, Cynthia Mulcahy, Linda Ridgway, Ursula von Rydingsvard, and Sarah Williams.”

2. Mosh Now, Cry Later: San Antonio’s love of sad rock and its impacts on visual culture

The Contemporary at Blue Star (San Antonio)

March 7 – June 8, 2025

From The Contemporary at Blue Star:

“Mosh Now, Cry Later: San Antonio’s love of sad rock and its impacts on visual culture is a multidisciplinary group exhibition reflecting on San Antonio’s intergenerational and subcultural enthusiasm for alt rock genres and the significance of the community generated by these scenes. From the late 1980’s through the aughts, to current trends of today, alternative and independent rock genres have had a passionate and consistent audience in San Antonio (including punk, post punk, new wave, emo, screamo, hardcore punk, goth, shoegaze, indie rock, and other intersecting genres).

The exhibition pinpoints the shared sensibilities of a cultural undercurrent within the visual art and music scenes of San Antonio and explores parallels in emotional undertones. Mosh Now, Cry Later features artworks reflecting themes and methods aligned with those in these musical subgenres. Themes include melancholia, irony, lonerism, the symbolic use of the macabre to express heartache, and audience as performers (mosh!).

3. Brian Edwards Jr.: On My Way Home: Everything the Light Touches

Lanecia A. Rouse Gallery (Houston)

February 28 – April 20, 2025

From The Lanecia A. Rouse Gallery

“Over the past several years, Brian has documented the nuances of the Black western lifestyle — from rodeos to ranching — capturing its authenticity and the people who carry it forward. This collection explores the genius, resilience, and legacy embedded in his hometown and the surrounding areas, with each photograph serving as both a reflection of and tribute to the community that raised him.”

4. Juan Cisneros: Tethered Ashes

Co-Lab (Austin)

March 1 – 29, 2025

From Co-Lab:

“Tethered Ashes features a body of work researching urbanization, genre, algorithm, and indeterminacy in music composition. Through deconstructed instruments, scores, and installation, a lens on listening, environment, and power dynamics is called to focus.

Our relationship to creation is one of control which can live and die by our ability to acquiesce this desire. The humor of human folly is inherent in the craft of technological development. The impresa of the cyborg, our hybrid circumstance calls us to reckon with our instruments and man-made environments as an extension of selves and mapping out their limitations.”

5. Chad Plunket: Come Before Last

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (Lubbock)

February 7 – March 29, 2025

From the artist:

“What started as a way to pass time, turned into over 100 whittles and 26 small to large sculptures. All of the work is reductive wood sculptures.” Featuring over 30 wooden sculptures ranging in three to over 14 feet, viewers are invited to truly explore the sculpture in the round. Plunket’s new sculptures will be in our Christine DeVitt Exhibition Hall from February 7 through March 29, 2025.”