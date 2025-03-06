Houston’s Koslov Larsen Gallery Departs 4411 Montrose

Koslov Larsen, a Houston-based contemporary gallery with an emphasis on photography, has announced the closure of its physical space, effective February 28, 2025.

Originally established by Geoffrey Koslov and Bryn Larsen in 2016 as Foto Relevance, the gallery rebranded in 2024 under the name Koslov Larsen. During its first two years, Foto Relevance served as a virtual gallery and debuted a physical venue in 2018. In 2020, the gallery moved into a space at 4411 Montrose, which was its home until its recent closure.

In an email announcement, the gallery thanked its artists, collectors, friends, and the arts community. It noted, “What an honor it has been to work with creatives and to present innovative and beautiful works to a wider audience, placing important pieces into noteworthy museums, public and private collections worldwide.”

The gallery has represented Texas artists such as Karen Navarro, Deborah Bay, Elizabeth Chiles, and Robert Langham III, as well as artists across the county and beyond. View an archive of past exhibitions via the gallery’s website.

Currently, the gallery is in the process of returning inventory to artists. Its email statement noted that while the physical space has closed Koslov Larsen will remain available online.

Ms. Larsen told Glasstire, “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish, and it has been rewarding to work with wonderful artists and to showcase contemporary photography.”