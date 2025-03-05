[Sponsored] The Creative Pulse of San Antonio’s Economy

San Antonio’s creative industry is not just a cultural cornerstone; it’s a powerful economic engine driving our city’s growth and prosperity. The City’s Department of Arts & Culture recently collaborated with economist Dr. Steve Nivin on a study of San Antonio’s creative industry, which reveals the substantial impact of our vibrant arts scene and demonstrates that creativity is as much about economics as it is about expression.

Economic Resilience and Growth

Despite the challenges of recent years, San Antonio’s creative sector has shown remarkable resilience. After a significant dip in 2020, the industry rebounded strongly, with total economic output reaching $5.18 billion in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic output. This recovery underscores the sector’s adaptability and importance to our local economy.

The creative industry directly employed 20,845 individuals in 2023, spanning various fields from design and advertising to performing arts and museums. These jobs not only provide livelihoods to local residents, but also contribute to the city’s diverse economic landscape.

Beyond the Numbers

The impact of the arts extends far beyond traditional economic metrics. Our creative sector acts as a catalyst for:

—Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Artists are 3.5 times more likely than the total U.S. workforce to be self-employed, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship that imbues our economy.

—Talent Attraction: A thriving arts scene helps attract and retain skilled professionals across all sectors, enhancing our city’s overall competitiveness.

—Educational Enhancement: The arts improve educational outcomes, contributing to a more skilled and adaptable workforce.

—Community Building: As the saying by authors Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross goes, “Art creates culture. Culture creates community. And community creates humanity.” Our creative industry is the heartbeat of San Antonio’s unique cultural identity.

Looking Ahead

While our creative industry has shown growth, there’s still room for expansion. In 2023, 67% of the demand for creative goods and services in the city was met by imports. This presents a significant opportunity for local artists and creative businesses to fill this gap, further boosting our economy.

A Call to Action

As we look to the future, it’s crucial that we continue to invest in and support our creative industry. The arts are not a luxury; they are a vital component of a thriving, innovative, and economically robust city. Let’s embrace the power of creativity to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and build a stronger, more vibrant San Antonio. Our city’s future is being painted, sculpted, and performed today by the talented individuals who make up our creative industry. I encourage you to get to know San Antonio artists and their work today by exploring our Artist Registry, which just scratches the surface of the creativity that permeates our city.

Krystal Jones is the Director of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, where she oversees the city’s grant programs, the Public Art Program, the San Antonio Film Commission, two City-owned exhibition galleries, the Local Music Spotlight Program, and cultural initiatives including the Poet Laureate and Fiestas Patrias programs.