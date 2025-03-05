Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery Announces Upcoming Move

Photographs Do Not Bend (PDNB) Gallery in Dallas has announced that it will be vacating its current location and seeking a new space.

Established in 1995, PDNB’s first location was on Routh Street, in Uptown Dallas. In 2006, the gallery moved to the Design District, where it has had locations on Dragon Street, Glass Street, and currently on Manufacturing Street. In its current location, PDNB counts Meliksetian | Briggs, Erin Cluley Gallery, Gallery 12.26, and Keijsers Koning as neighbors.

In its email announcement, the gallery said that due to increased rent and a slowed art market, it is planning to move once its lease is over at the end of April, though a location has not been determined.

As PDNB looks for its next location, it is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new show highlighting international artists. Pangeaography opened February 22 and will be on view through March 22. It features artists from Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, Spain, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Japan, Korea, and China. As the timeline for its move has not been determined, the gallery has shared that this exhibition may be its last at its current venue.

Learn more about upcoming exhibitions via the PDNB website.