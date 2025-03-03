Dallas Contemporary’s Art Book Fair Returns This Spring

by Jessica Fuentes March 3, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

The fourth edition of Dallas Contemporary’s (DC) Dallas Art Book Fair will take place on March 15 and 16.

A photograph of people looking at books and zines at a book fair.

Dallas Art Book Fair. Photo courtesy of the Dallas Contemporary

Launched in 2022 as a one-day event, last year the book fair expanded to a two-day program. The fair features vendors, artists, and publishers as well as a schedule of programming such as readings, workshops, and activities. Publishers included in this year’s fair are Alliance Française de Dallas, BLACKLIT, Can Can Press, Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency, Dallas Public Library, Deep Vellum, Impresos México/Miau Ediciones, K.Co Press, Southwest Review, and Spectacle Box & Pryor Press.

A photograph of families participating in art activities at an event.

Dallas Art Book Fair. Photo courtesy of the Dallas Contemporary

Additionally, DC has already begun satellite programming for the fair with partner organizations such as Soft Spots, a local Risograph press; Apprentice Creative Space, a nonprofit literary and creative hub; and Spacy, a microcinema inside Tyler Station. On Friday, March 7, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., DC will co-host a First Friday mixer with Apprentice Creative Space (919 Morrell Ave #110).

The Dallas Art Book Fair will take place on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16, from Noon to 5 p.m. Learn more about the free event and RSVP via the DC website.

0 comment

You may also like

Dallas’ Un-Biennial Biennale

March 2, 2012

Dallas Contemporary commissions Sieben mural in Trinity Groves

June 19, 2014

Dallas: There’s a (Kind of) New Festival in...

May 16, 2016

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies Named Dallas Contemporary Executive Director

May 4, 2022

Dallas Contemporary Criticized Amidst Termination Of Employees and...

April 8, 2021

“Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin: Pretty Much...

November 18, 2012

Top Five: April 12, 2018

April 12, 2018

Top Five: February 9, 2017

February 9, 2017

John Currin’s “My Life as a Man”

December 21, 2019

Es imposible Tapar el Sol con un Dedo:...

February 8, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: