Dallas Contemporary’s Art Book Fair Returns This Spring

The fourth edition of Dallas Contemporary’s (DC) Dallas Art Book Fair will take place on March 15 and 16.

Launched in 2022 as a one-day event, last year the book fair expanded to a two-day program. The fair features vendors, artists, and publishers as well as a schedule of programming such as readings, workshops, and activities. Publishers included in this year’s fair are Alliance Française de Dallas, BLACKLIT, Can Can Press, Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency, Dallas Public Library, Deep Vellum, Impresos México/Miau Ediciones, K.Co Press, Southwest Review, and Spectacle Box & Pryor Press.

Additionally, DC has already begun satellite programming for the fair with partner organizations such as Soft Spots, a local Risograph press; Apprentice Creative Space, a nonprofit literary and creative hub; and Spacy, a microcinema inside Tyler Station. On Friday, March 7, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., DC will co-host a First Friday mixer with Apprentice Creative Space (919 Morrell Ave #110).

The Dallas Art Book Fair will take place on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16, from Noon to 5 p.m. Learn more about the free event and RSVP via the DC website.