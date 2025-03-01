Chinati Opens 2026 Artists in Residence Applications

The Chinati Foundation in Marfa has opened a call for its 2026 Artists-in-Residence cohort.

The residency program was first launched in 1989 by the institution’s founder, Donald Judd. Mr. Judd’s goal was to support artists by providing time for ideation without the requirement of completing a body of work. Participants often hold open studio times, host public performances, or create an installation.

Each year, Chinati hosts four to six artists for two-month residences. Selected artists receive an apartment on the Foundation grounds, a studio in downtown Marfa, and a stipend of $4,000. To date, nearly 200 artists from across the world have participated in the program. Current residents include Leslie Cuyjet, dean erdmann, Guadalupe Rosales, Klara Lidén, and Charisse Pearlina Weston.

While in past years the program has operated on a nomination basis, this year the organization has switched to an application process. Interested applicants should submit 10-15 images or 2-4 video or audio files, image captions, a biography, an artist statement, and a CV to [email protected].

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 30. Selected artists will be notified in August 2025. Learn more about the application requirements via the Chinati Foundation website.