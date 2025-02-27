Dallas gallerist James Cope recently closed his decade-old gallery, And Now, and has opened a new gallery under his own name.

The British curator and art dealer opened contemporary art project space And Now in Dallas in 2014, after working as Director of Sales at New York’s Marlborough gallery and Director of the Goss-Michael Foundation, also in Dallas. In 2023, Mr. Cope launched the Dallas Invitational Art Fair as a satellite to the Dallas Art Fair.

James Cope Gallery, designed by New York- and Austin-based architect David Bench, is located at 4885 Alpha Road in Farmers Branch, a North Dallas suburb. As reported in the Dallas Morning News, the new gallery is located near The Warehouse, the museum-scale contemporary art space of collectors Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, which more recently has been established as a nonprofit foundation. James Cope Gallery is also near the T Bar M Racquet Club, which Mr. Cope intends to use as an event space.

The gallery opened on January 25 with a group painting and sculpture exhibition, Sage in Bloom, featuring works by gallery artists David Flaugher, Phillip Gabriel, Maria Haag, Ben Horns, Kathryn Kerr, Leslie Martinez, Eli Ping, Michelle Rawlings, and Coco Young.

Sage in Bloom runs through March 15. The following exhibition of works by Leslie Martinez, Brandon Ndife, and Eli Ping opens March 29 and runs through May 10.

