NALAC Announces Open Call for 2025 Leadership Institute

by Nicholas Frank February 26, 2025
The San Antonio-based National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced an open call for applications for its 2025 NALAC Leadership Institute. The annual Institute invites cohorts of Latinx non-profit arts administrators and cultural workers from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico for intensive training in professional leadership growth and managerial development.

In a press release, Cat Rodríguez, NALAC’s Director of Programs, stated, “Each year, we are amazed by the cohort of dynamic, passionate, and talented arts administrators doing valuable work in their communities. Now more than ever, it is critical that we gather together to uplift Latinx arts and cultures to pool knowledge, hone our skills, and move with intention to advance our Latinx communities.”

Faculty members for 2025 are Dr. Maribel Álvarez, the Jim Griffith Chair in Public Folklore at the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona; Evonne Gallardo, Senior Program Director for Community Partners in Los Angeles; Abel López, the Associate Producing Director of GALA Hispanic Theatre; Charles Rice-Gonzalez, the Executive Director of BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance; and Rosalba Rolón, the Artistic Director of Pregones + Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PregonesPRTT). The team will guide the fellows through the week-long institute of learning sessions and workshops.

Class topics will include budgeting, capacity building, fundraising, grant writing, marketing and strategic planning, among other topics.

The week-long fellowship runs July 20-27, 2025 at the nonprofit organization’s San Antonio headquarters. Application support is available on the NALAC website, including a pre-recorded overview of the program and a step-by-step walk-through of the application process.

Applicants selected as Leadership Institute Fellows will be responsible for estimated costs ranging from $1,450 to $2,250, depending on choice of lodging. NALAC will cover the costs of roundtrip travel to and from San Antonio, ground transportation for site visits, and daytime meals.

The application deadline is Monday, March 3 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applicants must be first-time participants of the Leadership Institute. Additional eligibility requirements include active NALAC membership and a minimum age of 21. Alumni of NALAC’s Advocacy Leadership Institute and Intercultural Leadership Institute are encouraged to apply.

