The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Names Next Director

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has named Halona Norton-Westbrook as its next Director. She will succeed Marla Price, who has held the position for 30 years.

In a press release, Rafael G. Garza, President of the Modern’s Board of Trustees, stated, “Halona Norton-Westbrook brings an extraordinary combination of vision, leadership, and a deep commitment to art. Her impactful track record of strategic thinking, community engagement, and curatorial excellence makes her the ideal dynamic leader to guide the Modern into its next chapter.”

Ms. Norton-Westbrook has served as the Director and CEO of the Honolulu Museum of Art since 2020. Under her leadership, the museum doubled annual attendance from its pre-2020 numbers, secured several million-dollar-plus gifts for its endowment, and completed a $4 million restoration and expansion project of its Art School. Ms. Norton-Westbrook also oversaw the development of the museum’s first comprehensive Strategic Plan.

Additionally, the museum grew its collection with significant acquisitions, including a gift of 55 works by major contemporary African American artists from the Jean and Robert Steele Collection. In her previous role as Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Toledo Museum of Art, Ms. Norton-Westbrook oversaw other major acquisitions, including works by Alice Neel, Marie Watt, Diana Al-Hadid, David Hockney, Jules Olitski, Judit Reigl, Nam June Paik, Gajin Fujita, Agus Suwage, Elias Sime, Jaume Plensa, Wendy Red Star, Alison Saar, Titus Kaphar, and a dozen major works from Souls Grown Deep.

During her time at the Toledo Museum of Art, Ms. Norton-Westbrook also served as Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Along with presenting innovative curatorial projects and artist installations, she co-led a $2.25 million gallery renovation project. Prior to stepping into the joint role of Director of Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Ms. Norton-Westbrook was an Andrew W. Mellon Leadership Fellow at the museum.

Ms. Norton-Westbrook holds a PhD in Museology from the University of Manchester, an MA in Art History from the Courtauld Institute of Art, and a BA in Art History from Mills College. She will join the Modern on July 1, 2025.

Regarding her appointment, Ms. Norton-Westbrook remarked, “The Modern is a museum of extraordinary ambition and impact, and I am honored to lead it into the future… I look forward to working alongside the museum’s talented team and dedicated community to expand its reach, deepen its engagement, and continue its tradition of presenting art of the highest quality. Fort Worth has a vibrant cultural landscape, and I am eager to become part of it, building meaningful relationships and shaping the Modern’s next chapter with energy, creativity, and care.”

Since November 2023, four North Texas art museums have announced the retirement or departure of their directors. Jeremy Strick, who served as the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Director for 15 years, retired last summer. In July 2024, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, the Executive Director of the Dallas Contemporary, stepped down from her role and recently Lucia Simek was named the new director. In November 2024, the Dallas Museum of Art announced that Agustín Arteaga, who served as director since 2016, would leave the museum at the end of the year. The DMA and the Nasher have not yet announced new appointments.