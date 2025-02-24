Contemporary Art Month and Mercury Project Announce New Residency for San Antonio Emerging Artists

by Nicholas Frank February 24, 2025
San Antonio emerging artists take note: Contemporary Art Month (CAM) has partnered with Mercury Project in announcing a new residency program.

Each year during March, CAM presents an annual curated exhibition, a comprehensive calendar of events, and its CAMMIE awards for artists and arts programming during the monthlong celebration of contemporary art. 

A photograph of a private artist studio at Mecury Project.

Mercury Project

CAM now invites emerging artists to apply for a chance at eight weeks in a dedicated studio space at Mercury Project’s communal arts space in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood, a creative coaching session, a $250 honorarium, and a culminating exhibition.

For residency eligibility, CAM defines emerging artists as San Antonio residents “who may be just getting started in their career, or who may be returning to art making after a period of absence,” including current students. The application is free.

The application deadline is March 21. The residency takes place between Friday, August 1 and Saturday, September 30. The culminating exhibition opens Friday, October 3 and runs through Sunday, October 26.  The recipient of the CAM x Mercury Project Residency will be announced at CAM’s closing party on Friday, March 28, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Space C7 Gallery.

Questions can be directed to Roberta “Nina Hassele” at [email protected]. Learn more about the residency and apply via CAM’s website.

