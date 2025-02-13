VSF to Open New California Location; Announces Art Fair Hiatus

by Jessica Fuentes February 13, 2025
Various Small Fires (VSF), a gallery with locations in Los Angeles, Seoul, and Dallas, has announced it will take a hiatus from all art fairs this year.

Its press release stated that the decision is in part to “take action to dramatically reduce the emissions footprint of [the] business.” This is in line with the gallery’s longstanding commitment to the environment; its LA location has been completely solar-powered for a decade. Notably, the gallery will be absent from the upcoming Dallas Art Fair, and the work it planned to present at Frieze will instead be installed at its LA location beginning February 18. 

Additionally, the gallery says that stepping away from art fairs will provide it the opportunity to redirect focus to the community of Southern California. The gallery has announced that it is opening an Orange County location and is seeking applications for a full-time Gallery Manager to begin work on March 1, 2025. In a social media post, VSF encouraged interested applicants to email a cover letter and resume with the subject line “VSF Orange County” to [email protected].

Another component of the gallery’s prioritizing its region is that Esther Kim Varet, the founder and owner of VSF, has announced her intention to run for the U.S. Congress, “with the singular focus to flip a current Red seat Blue.”

A color photograph of the VSF Texas storefront located in downtown Dallas. The brick building has a large display window in the front which is flanked by two recessed doors.

Various Small Fires Texas storefront in Dallas.

Despite this renewed focus on Southern California, Mrs. Varet said in a statement to Glasstire that VSF Texas, located in downtown Dallas, will remain open. Currently, the gallery is showcasing an exhibition of works by Kyungmi Shin, a South Korean artist living and working in LA. On Still Life will be on view through March 22, 2025.

