Top Five: February 13, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Becoming Sticky: Equatorial Visions from Central America

Art League Houston

January 17 – April 11, 2025

From Art League Houston:

“Becoming Sticky: Equatorial Visions from Central America is a three-person show featuring Central American artists in conversation, using expansive lens-based imagery and sculpture to consider political strategies of ‘looking from the middle’ — i.e. what it’s like to make work from and inspired by a tropical region. The exhibition focuses on approaches with ‘equatorial vision,’ which means alerting audiences to how tropical weather — humidity, volcanic heat, rain, lush flora — affects the practices behind Tesora Garcia, Lorena Molina, and Martín Wannam. What would it mean to make photographs that sweat? Can cameras erupt? How are bodies and land observed (made into an image) outside of the dominance of Western perspectival space and Vitruvian perfection?”

2. Lance Letscher: Golden Years

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

January 11 – March 1, 2025

From Conduit Gallery:

“Conduit Gallery is honored to announce a solo exhibition of new works by Austin-based artist Lance Letscher. The exhibition paper collages will be the thirteenth solo exhibition at Conduit Gallery for the artist since 1997. In his new show Golden Years, Lance Letscher holds the tension of the opposites between the literal and the ethereal. Letscher creates visions of the end of a cycle, dreams of an afterlife, and the mystery coursing artistic creation. There is an ‘agreed upon reality’ and there is world we slip into when we fall asleep. The dream world is both deeply personal and common to all. It is also the entrance to the creative space, creativity that is life itself. ”

3. Jung Kim: Still, Life: Portraits & Landscapes

Lydia Street Gallery (Austin)

February 8 – March 16, 2025

From Lydia Street Gallery:

“It’s a feeling that I’m after — whether photographing a person or a place — of knowing that I caught a glimpse of silence and stillness so beautiful it only existed for that fleeting moment. This process gives me a sense of understanding of the people and places around me and how we’re connected through the nuances of humanity. In the space between my camera and my subjects, there’s a great sense of intimacy and vulnerability in which you’ll see the subjects for who and what they truly are.”

4. Vitus Shell: 400 Degreez

Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University (Waco)

December 10, 2024 – April 17, 2025

From the Martin Museum:

“Renowned artist Vitus Shell, known for his thought-provoking and visually stunning works, will bring his latest collection to the Martin this winter for a special exhibition of his Gold Everything Series.

Shell, who lives and works in Monroe, Louisiana, will showcase eight works in an exhibition titled 400 Degreez, which will open on December 10, 2024, and run through April 17, 2025. In addition to the exhibition, there will be a public reception and artist talk, providing a unique opportunity to engage with Shell about his work and the themes it explores. His work is geared toward the Black experience, giving agency to people from this community through powerful images deconstructing, sampling, and remixing identity, civil rights, and contemporary Black culture.”

5. Two Thousand Twenty Five: Kilgore College Faculty Show

Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College

January 20 – March 7, 2025

From Kilgore College:

“Two Thousand Twenty Five aims to illuminate the artistic depth and innovation of our faculty members while providing a platform for engagement with the community. The exhibition is a testament to the commitment of our faculty to not only educate but also actively contribute to the art world.”