Brownsville Artist Residency Opens Call for Artists

by Jessica Fuentes February 12, 2025
Frontera Arts in Bloom, a nonprofit organization that runs the Flower Shop Residency in Brownsville, has launched a call for Texas artists to participate in its Spring program.

Local artist Jesus Treviño established Frontera Arts in Bloom in 2023 to create opportunities for regional artists and to “demystify” the artmaking process for the local community. Situated in a historic storehouse near downtown Brownsville, the five-week residency offers a $1,000 stipend, studio and living space, and access to a workshop and tools.

Four artists will be selected to participate in the Spring program, including one artist from the Rio Grande Valley. The participants will be expected to use their studio space for their artistic practice at least 20 hours per week, actively document their residency experience, facilitate a community outreach event, and commit to online studio visits with future or former residents. Additionally, artists will engage in visits to local cultural and historical sites and institutions, participate in studio visits at local art programs, and create work for a group pop-up exhibition.

The deadline to apply for the Spring residency cohort is Wednesday, March 9. Artists will be notified by Monday, March 14, and will move in on Monday, April 28. The residency will run through Saturday, May 31. 

Questions about the application or program can be directed to [email protected]. Access the application form here

