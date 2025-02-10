Lawndale, a multidisciplinary contemporary art center in Houston, has announced a call for its 2025/2026 artist residency program.

The organization’s long-standing Artist Studio Program (ASP) initiative is a nine-month residency that provides artists with a monthly stipend, material support, and 24-hour access to a private studio. The upcoming program runs from September 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, and participants will receive a $750/month honorarium.

Houston-area and Gulf Coast-based artists who are 18 years of age or older, and not enrolled in a degree program, are eligible to apply. As a multidisciplinary space, Lawndale welcomes artists working in all media including visual arts, performance, music, sound art, and literary arts.

This year’s applications will be reviewed by Jeremy Johnson, the Operations and Exhibitions Manager at Lawndale; Alexis Pye, a 2022/2023 ASP participant; Dr. Rachel Afi Quinn, a scholar and educator; Angelica Raquel, a Lawndale Advisory Board member and past exhibiting artist; and Anna Walker, Executive Director of Lawndale.

Applications are due by Friday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will be notified in early May. Read the full application guidelines and apply via Lawndale’s Submittable page.