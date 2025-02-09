Houston’s BIPOC Arts Network & Fund Grants $500,000 to Local Artists

by Jessica Fuentes February 9, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

The BIPOC Arts Network & Fund (BANF) has awarded 25 Houston-area artists with $20,000 grants and an 18-month professional development opportunity.

When it was first established in 2021, BANF contributed more than $2 million into BIPOC-founded and led organizations. In 2024/2025, with support from the Ford Foundation’s America’s Cultural Treasures initiative, the organization is investing $5 million into arts organizations in communities of color. Additionally, BANF provides grants directly to artists. 

The 2025 awards are a part of the organization’s Artist Award initiative, which was launched in 2023 and ultimately provides $20,000 grants to 50 artists. The first 25 artists were announced in June 2023, and included Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Eepi Chaad, Harrison Guy, and others.

A group photo of the BANF 2025 Artist Award grantees.

BANF 2025 Artist Award Grantees

This year’s recipients are: Anthony J. Suber, Byron Canady, Claudia Cepeda, Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Ibraim Nascimento, Jamie Rivers, Jorge Garza, Julia Barbosa Landois, Luana Meireles Da Silva, Marissa Castillo, Mikaela Selley, Mo Nikole, Phillip Pyle, II, Rachel H. Dickson, Reyes Ramirez, Ruby Rivera, ShaWanna Renee Rivon, Sierra Sankofa, Sneha Bhavsar, Sofia Silueta, Sonny Mehta, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Theresa R. Escobedo, Will North, and YUNGCHRIS.

In a press release, Sixto Wagan, Executive Director of BANF, said, “These awards are more than a recognition — they are an investment in the future of Houston’s cultural landscape. The 2025 Artist Awards celebrate the exceptional talent and dedication of BIPOC artists who prioritize community thriving over individual accolades.”

He continued, “Through their artistic excellence, community leadership, and commitment to learning and sharing, they embody the spirit of a thriving and connected arts ecosystem. This initiative is about fostering creativity that builds from a shared heritage and catalyzes a shared abundant future.”

Read biographies for each of the 2025 awardees via the BANF website.

0 comment

You may also like

The Black Guys Release Hit Single About the...

August 14, 2014

Houston Endowment Exhibits Four Local Artists Highlighting Immigrant...

November 11, 2023

Top Five: November 10, 2016

November 10, 2016

Top Five: April 19, 2018

April 19, 2018

Welcome Home: Houston Artists Transform Empty Lot into...

July 10, 2013

Live at Lawndale: Houston TV!

November 14, 2016

Grant-Funded Virtual Exhibition Features Houston Artists of Color

December 21, 2022

Artists Discuss the Tension Between Motherhood and a...

May 5, 2017

Meow Wolf Appoints 10 Texas Artists to Houston...

May 19, 2024

Houston Endowment’s New Headquarters Features Works by Renowned...

November 10, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: