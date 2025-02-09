The BIPOC Arts Network & Fund (BANF) has awarded 25 Houston-area artists with $20,000 grants and an 18-month professional development opportunity.

When it was first established in 2021, BANF contributed more than $2 million into BIPOC-founded and led organizations. In 2024/2025, with support from the Ford Foundation’s America’s Cultural Treasures initiative, the organization is investing $5 million into arts organizations in communities of color. Additionally, BANF provides grants directly to artists.

The 2025 awards are a part of the organization’s Artist Award initiative, which was launched in 2023 and ultimately provides $20,000 grants to 50 artists. The first 25 artists were announced in June 2023, and included Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Eepi Chaad, Harrison Guy, and others.

This year’s recipients are: Anthony J. Suber, Byron Canady, Claudia Cepeda, Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Ibraim Nascimento, Jamie Rivers, Jorge Garza, Julia Barbosa Landois, Luana Meireles Da Silva, Marissa Castillo, Mikaela Selley, Mo Nikole, Phillip Pyle, II, Rachel H. Dickson, Reyes Ramirez, Ruby Rivera, ShaWanna Renee Rivon, Sierra Sankofa, Sneha Bhavsar, Sofia Silueta, Sonny Mehta, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Theresa R. Escobedo, Will North, and YUNGCHRIS.

In a press release, Sixto Wagan, Executive Director of BANF, said, “These awards are more than a recognition — they are an investment in the future of Houston’s cultural landscape. The 2025 Artist Awards celebrate the exceptional talent and dedication of BIPOC artists who prioritize community thriving over individual accolades.”

He continued, “Through their artistic excellence, community leadership, and commitment to learning and sharing, they embody the spirit of a thriving and connected arts ecosystem. This initiative is about fostering creativity that builds from a shared heritage and catalyzes a shared abundant future.”

Read biographies for each of the 2025 awardees via the BANF website.