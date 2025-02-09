Art Dirt: In the Zone – Film Roundup

by Glasstire February 9, 2025
A woman stands inside a public phone booth making a call.

A scene from “Les Rendez-vous d’Anna”

William Sarradet and Gabriel Martinez discuss two films from the late 70s whose protagonists embark on slow journeys and a third film that stages Hamlet inside Grand Theft Auto.

“I was completely awestruck. I was really grateful to see that yes it is true that you can make fictional film that is relatable and doesn’t have to rely so much on artifice to be interesting or entertaining.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

