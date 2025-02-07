Keith House, a meeting house for North Texas nonprofits and community groups, has announced that Come to Good, a Skyspace by James Turrell, will open to the public on February 15.

In 2023, Keith House announced its plans to open a James Turrell Skyspace in West Fort Worth. In December 2024, the organization began hosting private viewings of the work titled Come to Good, a light-filled permanent installation inspired by traditional Quaker meeting houses. Mr. Turrell, who is a Quaker, has created works for meeting houses such as One Accord at Live Oak Friends Meeting in Houston.

Keith House sits on a two-acre campus and its 3,200-square-foot building includes a small gallery in addition to the main meeting room, which is filled with benches and serves as a viewing space for Come to Good. The site hosts sunrise (Tuesdays and Fridays) and sunset (Mondays and Wednesdays) viewings of the installation, which last approximately 40 to 50 minutes. Private viewings are also available. Learn more about available viewing dates and ticket costs here.

Keith House is available to rent for meetings, presentations, fundraisers, programs, and more. The space can accommodate up to 100 people, and rental rates vary from $250/hour to $900/hour depending on date, time, and the space being rented. Check availability and learn more about renting the space via the Keith House website.

Keith House continues to seek volunteers to greet visitors, share information about the artwork, and assist with general maintenance of the space. Access the volunteer application via the organization’s website.