Keith House Announces Opening Date for James Turrell Skyspace

by Jessica Fuentes February 7, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

Keith House, a meeting house for North Texas nonprofits and community groups, has announced that Come to Good, a Skyspace by James Turrell, will open to the public on February 15.

A photograph of the exterior of Keith House.

Keith House

In 2023, Keith House announced its plans to open a James Turrell Skyspace in West Fort Worth. In December 2024, the organization began hosting private viewings of the work titled Come to Good, a light-filled permanent installation inspired by traditional Quaker meeting houses. Mr. Turrell, who is a Quaker, has created works for meeting houses such as One Accord at Live Oak Friends Meeting in Houston. 

A bird's eye view drawing of the Keith House building footprint and the two-acre property.

Site Plan for Keith House in Fort Worth, 2022. Design by Bennett Partners.

Keith House sits on a two-acre campus and its 3,200-square-foot building includes a small gallery in addition to the main meeting room, which is filled with benches and serves as a viewing space for Come to Good. The site hosts sunrise (Tuesdays and Fridays) and sunset (Mondays and Wednesdays) viewings of the installation, which last approximately 40 to 50 minutes. Private viewings are also available. Learn more about available viewing dates and ticket costs here.

A photograph of a Skyspace work by James Turrell.

James Turrell, “Come to Good.”

Keith House is available to rent for meetings, presentations, fundraisers, programs, and more. The space can accommodate up to 100 people, and rental rates vary from $250/hour to $900/hour depending on date, time, and the space being rented. Check availability and learn more about renting the space via the Keith House website.

Keith House continues to seek volunteers to greet visitors, share information about the artwork, and assist with general maintenance of the space. Access the volunteer application via the organization’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: The Rise of Immersive Spaces

January 26, 2025

Short Days Bring Rice a Twilight Epiphany: Sports...

October 7, 2012

James Turrell: The Color Inside

October 29, 2013

James Turrell Skyspace to Come to Fort Worth...

February 19, 2023

Turrell mound at Rice

March 27, 2011

Another Building Project Creeps into a Turrell Skyspace

January 18, 2019

Rice Public Art Push: Skyspace a Comin’, Art...

April 24, 2012

Women Artists Sending Up Macho Land Art

May 10, 2017

UT Reopens James Turrell’s Skyspace and Announces Fall...

August 22, 2022

Nothing But Blue Skies From Now On: Upcoming...

June 26, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: