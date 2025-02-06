Top Five: February 6, 2025

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Round 57: Southern Survey Biennial II

Project Row Houses (Houston)

October 12, 2024 – February 9, 2025

From Project Row Houses:

“Project Row Houses presents the second iteration of the Southern Survey Biennial, which showcases recent works created by seven contemporary visual artists living and working in the South. PRH Curator and Programming Manager Cydney Pickens: ‘The Southern Survey Biennial is an extremely important initiative, as there are few national platforms that specifically spotlight and reward artists from the South. We are humbled to showcase such dynamic local talent in our neighborhood of Third Ward at the historic row houses on Holman Street.’”

2. Sizhu Li: Moonment

The Contemporary at Blue Star (San Antonio)

February 7 – May 4, 2025

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

From Contemporary at Blue Star:

“Contemporary at Blue Star is happy to announce the first installation of the new year, Moonment, an ongoing, touring project by artist Sizhu Li. The public opening, on Friday, February 7, will be preceded by an artist-led walkthrough, happening that morning at 10:30am.

Inspired by her Chinese heritage, Moonment draws from the Tang Dynasty poem “海上升明月，天涯共此” (Gazing at the Moon, Longing from Afar) by Jiuling Zhang. In this moving work, Zhang captures the connection between people who, though separated across vast distances, share in gazing upon the same moon rising above the sea. In Moonment, each site-specific installation uses sheets of aluminum hanging from the ceiling to the floor, with programmed fans propelling the sheets to move, visibly and audibly mimicking the waves of the ocean. Nearby, a heart-shaped moon constructed from a piece of metal and a circulating wooden baton create the heartbeat of the ocean’s tides.”

3. Object Impermanence

Koslov Larsen (Houston)

January 10 – February 28, 2025

From Koslov Larsen:

“Koslov Larsen is pleased to present Object Impermanence, a group show featuring the works of Rosalba Breazeale, Julián Chams, and Amber Toplisek. Curated by Zan Zeller, Object Impermanence explores the art object as artifact, a tool for time-traveling, reaching back into the past and sustaining into the future. An artifact serves as a physical mark of the maker having existed in time, a testament to the perseverance of their legacy. What do we choose to preserve as part of our lineage?

The exhibition brings together photosculptural works which defy the bounds of the traditional photographic frame. The pieces feature natural imagery in fragmented and refracted forms — these incomplete forms synthesize to become something larger than themselves, a form of collectivism. Each artifact, crafted by the hand of the artist, holds personal memory as well as collective memory.”

4. Devin T. Mays: FACSIMILE

Picnic Curatorial Projects at The Power Station (Dallas)

October 18, 2024 – March 1, 2025

From Picnic Curatorial Projects:

“Devin T. Mays has exhibited and performed at Martin Janda, Vienna; The Renaissance Society, Chicago; Neubauer Collegium, Chicago; gta exhibitions, Zürich; Sweetwater, Berlin; F, Houston; SculptureCenter, New York; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago among others. Mays is an Assistant Professor in The Department of Art at Rice University. He currently lives and works between Galveston and Houston, Texas.”

5. Bibi Flores: I Am, and We as Energy, Rising

Dougherty Art Center (Austin)

January 25 – March 8, 2025

From the Dougherty Arts Center:

“I Am, and We as Energy, Rising is a collection of abstract paintings and mixed media works with themes of healing, empowerment, and transformation. Vibrant colors, dynamic shapes, and intuitive forms represent a personal and collective journey of resilience and growth, embodying the power to overcome trauma. The artwork invites viewers to connect with a shared vision of renewal, rising together toward peace, love, and harmony.”