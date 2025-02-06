Stephen Daly, 1942 — 2025

Stephen J. Daly, an artist, educator, and founder of the Texas Sculpture Group, died January 17, 2025.

Mr. Daly was born on July 4, 1942, on Governors Island, New York. In the biography on his website, Mr. Daly recalls that the Statue of Liberty was visible to his mother from the hospital room in which he was born and that as a child hearing this story, he imagined that the statue was also the first sculpture he ever saw.

Despite being born on the East Coast, Mr. Daly was raised in California. His artistic interests developed early in life, though they began with classical music. He was a talented and recognized flautist before shifting his focus to painting in high school. While attending San Jose State University (SJSU), Mr. Daly began to explore cast bronze and aluminum sculpture. He created anthropomorphic figures that combined mechanical and organic visual imagery. Mr. Daly received a BFA in Art from SJSU in 1964.

In 1967, Mr. Daly received an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he attended college on a full scholarship. The following year, he taught at the University of Minneapolis before spending nearly a decade teaching at Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA. During his time at Humboldt, he spent two years in Rome as a recipient of the Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome. His years abroad greatly influenced his personal and professional life.

In 1980, Mr. Daly and his family moved to Texas. He first taught at Texas A&M University and then the University of Texas at San Antonio, before ultimately taking a professorship at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin. He worked at UT from 1982 to 2007, when he retired as Professor Emeritus.

Early in his tenure at UT, Mr. Daly established a study abroad program for studio art students to travel to Italy. The program later expanded to be an interdisciplinary initiative, including Italian language, architecture, and art history students. Mr. Daly did not take the act of teaching lightly and had a profound impact on his students. He has said, “I believe teaching and studio work invigorate each other.”

In addition to his studio practice and work as a longtime educator, Mr. Daly supported the arts community in other ways. In 1986, he helped found Blue Star Art Space, now the Contemporary at Blue Star, in San Antonio. In 2010, he established Texas Sculpture Group, a nonprofit organization that promotes contemporary sculpture, educates the public on the medium, and supports sculptors.

Following Mr. Daly’s death, the Texas Sculpture Group posted a statement about the artist. In part, it read: “Steve’s vision and leadership in founding the Texas Sculpture Group created a vital network for artists, fostering collaboration, mentorship, and a shared passion for the transformative power of sculpture. His generosity of spirit, respect for others, and commitment to creativity inspired countless artists and students throughout his remarkable life.”

Throughout his life, Mr. Daly exhibited his work extensively. He completed residencies at the Can Serrat International Art Center in Barcelona (2008), the Multicultural Center in Budapest (2006), and the Forum Internacional de Escultura Ambiental in Havana (2000). His work is in numerous private and public collections, including the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, the Museum of Texas Tech in Lubbock, and La Universidad Politecnica de Valencia in Spain. His work is exhibited and represented by William Campbell Gallery in Fort Worth, Lydia Street Gallery in Austin, and ELLIO Fine Art in Houston.

Misty Locke, a Managing Partner at William Campbell Gallery, told Glasstire, “Stephen Daly was a visionary sculptor whose work challenged perception and captured the complexities of the human experience. His impact on Texas art is profound — both through his own creations and the generations of artists he mentored. I was fortunate to work with him and witness his quiet brilliance, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his craft. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire.”