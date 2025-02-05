Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that promotes local artists through a month-long series of exhibitions and programs, has announced the artists selected to participate in this year’s perennial exhibition.

While past iterations of the CAM Perennial have created dialogue between artists across Texas cities, this year’s focus is on San Antonio. Marisa Sage, the Director of the University Art Museum at New Mexico State University, curated the exhibition, titled The Inbetweenness.

In her curatorial statement, Ms. Sage remarked, “In an ever-evolving world where boundaries — be they linguistic, cultural, material, or conceptual — are increasingly fluid, artists working with translations and transformations within their practice embody a spirit of inquiry and alchemy. Translation is not merely the conversion of one language into another, but a process of negotiation, rupture, and reinvention. Likewise, transformation speaks to a metamorphosis: the reconfiguring of form, personhood, meaning, and perception. The artists featured in this exhibition engage with these concepts as both method and metaphor.”

The 2025 CAM Perennial artists are Huakai Chen, Brittany Ham, Gabi Magaly, Bella Martinez, Josie Norris, and Jorge Villarreal. The exhibition will be on view at the Russell Hill Rogers Galleries in the Santikos building on the University of Texas at San Antonio Southwest Campus, from March 22 to April 12, 2025. An opening reception will be held on March 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Read more about the exhibition via CAM’s website.