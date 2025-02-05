Contemporary Art Month San Antonio Announces 2025 Perennial Artists

by Jessica Fuentes February 5, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that promotes local artists through a month-long series of exhibitions and programs, has announced the artists selected to participate in this year’s perennial exhibition.

While past iterations of the CAM Perennial have created dialogue between artists across Texas cities, this year’s focus is on San Antonio. Marisa Sage, the Director of the University Art Museum at New Mexico State University, curated the exhibition, titled The Inbetweenness.

In her curatorial statement, Ms. Sage remarked, “In an ever-evolving world where boundaries — be they linguistic, cultural, material, or conceptual — are increasingly fluid, artists working with translations and transformations within their practice embody a spirit of inquiry and alchemy. Translation is not merely the conversion of one language into another, but a process of negotiation, rupture, and reinvention. Likewise, transformation speaks to a metamorphosis: the reconfiguring of form, personhood, meaning, and perception. The artists featured in this exhibition engage with these concepts as both method and metaphor.”

A rendered image of 8 colorful abstract works with painted rectangles behind them.

Jorge Villarreal, “Untitled Walls.” Image courtesy of the artist.

The 2025 CAM Perennial artists are Huakai Chen, Brittany Ham, Gabi Magaly, Bella Martinez, Josie Norris, and Jorge Villarreal. The exhibition will be on view at the Russell Hill Rogers Galleries in the Santikos building on the University of Texas at San Antonio Southwest Campus, from March 22 to April 12, 2025. An opening reception will be held on March 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Read more about the exhibition via CAM’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

Contemporary Art Month Awards Four San Antonio Artists...

April 12, 2022

A Rift In the San Antonio Arts Community

February 20, 2016

CAM Perennial Canceled, But the Miss CAM Antonio...

February 17, 2016

Top Five March 3, 2016

March 3, 2016

Contemporary Art Month San Antonio Announces Micro-Grants for...

March 1, 2022

#S.A.ArtSoWhite

February 11, 2016

Search for Miss CAM Antonio to Promote SA...

February 23, 2014

San Antonio Gallery Returns for Contemporary Art Month

March 7, 2014

CAM’s New Shows Keeps The Dialog Going- Thank...

March 13, 2013

Review: “You don’t own ME” at Interloper Gallery,...

April 9, 2025

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: