The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has announced the guest speakers selected for its PechaKucha event, including creatives from various art disciplines.

Last fall, RCA opened a call for submissions for PechaKucha presentations, a format that uses 20 slides or images that each display for 20 seconds. Each fast-paced mini-talk will last approximately 7 minutes.

Sculptors Michael Manjarris and Greg Reuter, photographer Barbra Riley, and painters Joe Peña, Elena Rodz, and Ricardo Ruiz are among the selected speakers. See the full list of speakers, along with the titles of their presentations, below. Learn more about each speaker via the RCA website.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 20 at the Rockport Conference Center, adjacent to RCA. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail party and presentations will begin at 6:15 p.m. The event is free to attend, register via Eventbrite.

PechaKucha: Rockport Speakers

Dr. Pamela Bouillard, Sourdough, An Exploration of the Oldest Bread Form

Michael Manjarris, Manjarris Sculpture Projects

Joe Peña, Nightscapes

Greg Reuter, Passion and Travel a Formula for Creativity

David Richter, Brick

Barbra Riley, Muses of Mount Helicon

Elena Rodz, My Obsession with Jules Bastien LePage

Ricardo Ruiz, Stories from the Monte – The Idea of the Narrative

Matthew Thornton, The New Canvas of Exploring AI in Film and Art

DM Witman, Transdisciplinary Perspectives in Eco-Distress