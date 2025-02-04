Rockport Center for the Arts Announces Speakers for PechaKucha Event

by Jessica Fuentes February 4, 2025
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has announced the guest speakers selected for its PechaKucha event, including creatives from various art disciplines.  

A designed graphic promoting a PechaKucha event at the Rockport Center for the Arts.

Last fall, RCA opened a call for submissions for PechaKucha presentations, a format that uses 20 slides or images that each display for 20 seconds. Each fast-paced mini-talk will last approximately 7 minutes. 

Sculptors Michael Manjarris and Greg Reuter, photographer Barbra Riley, and painters Joe Peña, Elena Rodz, and Ricardo Ruiz are among the selected speakers. See the full list of speakers, along with the titles of their presentations, below. Learn more about each speaker via the RCA website.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 20 at the Rockport Conference Center, adjacent to RCA. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail party and presentations will begin at 6:15 p.m. The event is free to attend, register via Eventbrite.

PechaKucha: Rockport Speakers
Dr. Pamela Bouillard, Sourdough, An Exploration of the Oldest Bread Form
Michael Manjarris, Manjarris Sculpture Projects
Joe Peña, Nightscapes
Greg Reuter, Passion and Travel a Formula for Creativity
David Richter, Brick
Barbra Riley, Muses of Mount Helicon
Elena Rodz, My Obsession with Jules Bastien LePage
Ricardo Ruiz, Stories from the Monte – The Idea of the Narrative
Matthew Thornton, The New Canvas of Exploring AI in Film and Art
DM Witman, Transdisciplinary Perspectives in Eco-Distress

0 comment

You may also like

Rockport Center for the Arts Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony...

February 20, 2021

Here’s a List of Emergency Resources for Artists

August 28, 2017

Rockport Center for the Arts 2019 Tour of...

April 1, 2019

Rockport Center for the Arts Names New Executive...

March 21, 2025

Top Five: May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Executive Director Luis Purón to Depart the Rockport...

January 3, 2025

Video: On the Road: Visiting the Rockport Center...

December 19, 2023

Rockport Center for the Arts Hires Carla Ligon...

February 18, 2022

Five-Minute Tours: Nosheen Iqbal at the Rockport Center...

September 14, 2024

Five Minute Tours: “Source of All Hair, Wearer...

September 6, 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: